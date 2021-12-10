North America LED Flashlight Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2027: Know more about Top Key Players – Bayco Products Inc., Browning International S.A., Dorcy International

The North America LED flashlight market accounted to US$ 385.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 516.5 Mn by 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America LED Flashlight Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America LED Flashlight market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The popularity and penetration of LED lighting have grown at an unprecedented rate during the past few years. The usage of LED-based lighting solutions in both residential and commercial applications is rising at a fast pace owing to falling prices of LED and increasing technological advancements in LED technology. According to International Energy Agency (IEA) statistics, the global uptake of LED-based lighting has been increasing at a substantial rate, and in the global residential sector, it rose from 5% market share in 2013 to reach 40% market share in the year 2018.

Get Sample Copy of this North America LED Flashlight Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00007123

Major key players covered in this report:

Bayco Products Inc.

Browning International S.A.

Dorcy International

Energizer Holdings Inc.

Larson Electronics, LLC

Mag Instrument Inc.

Nite Ize INc.

Pelican Products, Inc.

Streamlight Inc.

Surefire LLC

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America LED Flashlight market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America LED Flashlight market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The research on the North America LED Flashlight market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America LED Flashlight market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Order a Copy of this North America LED Flashlight Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00007123

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/