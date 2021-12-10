Transplant Diagnostics Market is Growing at 7.9% CAGR by 2027 

The Transplant Diagnostics Market was valued at US$ 789.88 million in 2018 and it is projected to reach US$ 1,542.89 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2018 to 2027.

Transplant diagnostics refers to the diagnostics tests that are conducted on the organs that are meant to be transplanted. These tests are either conducted pre transplantation as well as post transplantation. Some of the common techniques used in transplant diagnostics include, sequence based molecular assays, PCR based molecular assays and also non-molecular assays in certain cases. Transplant diagnostics is an essential factor in organ transplantation as it avoids any further complications that could occur after a transplant procedures. The growth of the global transplant diagnostics market is attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, significant growth of biotechnology industries, rising need for the organ transplantation, and rising cell based research activities.

(**Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis**)

The major players in global Transplant Diagnostics market include:-

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott

Illumina, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BioMérieux SA

QIAGEN

Hologic Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Omixon Inc.

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market – by Product & Services

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Software & Services

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market – by Type

Solid Organ Transplantation

Lung Transplantation

Liver Transplantation

Kidney Transplantation

Heart Transplantation

Other Solid Organ Transplantations

Soft Tissue Transplantation

Stem Cell Transplantation

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market – by Technology

Molecular Assays

Sequencing-Based Molecular Assays

Next-Generation Sequencing

Sanger Sequencing

Other Sequencing-Based Molecular Assays

PCR-Based Molecular Assays

Real-Time PCR

Sequence-Specific Primer-PCR

Other PCR-Based Molecular Assays

Non-Molecular Assays

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market – by Application

Diagnostic Applications

Pre-Transplantation Diagnostics

Post-Transplantation Diagnostics

Research Applications

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market – by End- User

Hospitals & Transplant Centers

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Independent Reference Laboratories

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Transplant Diagnostics market globally. This report on ‘Transplant Diagnostics market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Key questions answered through this research report:

What will the growth rate and market size in the Transplant Diagnostics market forecast period?

Which factors are responsible for driving the global market?

What are the challenges in front of the global market?

What are the global market opportunities for expanding businesses?

What are the key outcomes of industry analysis techniques?

Who are the key vendors of the Transplant Diagnostics market?

What are the trending factors influencing on the global market?

Furthermore, it includes widespread qualitative and quantitative insights of Global Transplant Diagnosticss market. It offers complete valuation of Global Transplant Diagnosticss market including current status of market, historical records and future developments. Moreover, it gives focus on meticulous research, some significant facts and figures of Transplant Diagnosticss market.

