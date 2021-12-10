Pediatric Nasal Cannula Market: Pin-Point Analysis for Changing Competitive Dynamics

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

The nasal cannula is the medical device used in the conditions of respiratory help for delivering supplemental oxygen or increased airflow to a patient in need. The oxygen concentration and flow rates can vary among different product types. Nowadays, there are several product types available in the nasal as per the age and size requirements. For pediatric use, a nasal cannula with smaller prongs are used, which carries 0.5-1 liter of oxygen per minute for neonates, 1-2 liters of oxygen for infants, and 1-4 liter of oxygen for older children. These pediatric nasal cannula devices are comparatively soft and gentle to the delicate facial skin of infants. The pediatric nasal cannula helps provide the right amount of oxygen to the children, which requires low-flow oxygen therapy.

The pediatric nasal cannula market is driving due to the increasing number of respiratory diseases, rising awareness among population, improvising healthcare infrastructure and increasing focus on pediatric care. However, the high cost than the nasal catheters is also a restraining factor for the market growth. Moreover, the device is used in almost all types of acute severe illness which always drives its market.

Here we have listed the top Pediatric Nasal Cannula Market companies

1. Asid Bonz GmbH

2. BD

3. Besmed Health Business Corp.

4. DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

5. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

6. Flexicare Medical Limited

7. GaleMed Corporation

8. Medin Medical Innovations GmbH

9. Neotech Products

10. Salter Labs

11. Teleflex Incorporated

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Pediatric Nasal Cannula Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Pediatric Nasal Cannula Market Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Pediatric Nasal Cannula Market Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Segmentation

The pediatric nasal cannula market is segmented on the basis of product type, usability and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented as neonatal nasal cannula, premature nasal cannula and infant nasal cannula. On the basis of usability, the market is categorized as reusable pediatric nasal cannula and disposable pediatric nasal cannula. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, home care settings and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Pediatric Nasal Cannula Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Pediatric Nasal Cannula Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3.MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Pediatric Nasal Cannula Market – By Product Type

1.3.2 Pediatric Nasal Cannula Market – By Usability

1.3.3 Pediatric Nasal Cannula Market – By End User

1.3.4 Pediatric Nasal Cannula Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. PEDIATRIC NASAL CANNULA MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. PEDIATRIC NASAL CANNULA MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

