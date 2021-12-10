Air Care Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Dabur, Godrej, Helene Curtis

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Air Care Market in India Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Air Care Market in market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Dabur India Limited, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Airance, J.K. Helene Curtis Limited, Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, Procter & Gamble Home Products Private Limited, Reckitt Benckiser (India) Private Limited, S.C. Johnson Products Private Limited, Sara Lee Corporation

Market insights:

Changing lifestyle patterns among Indians and a growing emphasis on having clean environments are enhancing the demand for air care products in the Indian market. The air care market in India is expected to reach a value of INR 18.48 Bn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~20.7% from 2018.

Category-wise segment insights:

The air care market operates in three main segments – home fresheners, car fresheners, and bathroom fresheners. In 2016, the home fresheners segment was valued at INR 1.5 Bn. The car fresheners segment was valued at INR 2.5 Bn in the same year, thus acquiring a 50% share of the overall air care market in India. With a rise in the sale of cars, the market share of car fresheners has picked up in recent years.

Market drivers:

Consumers, lately, are willing to experiment with different variants of air care products, including spray/aerosol air fresheners, to keep homes odor-free. Urban consumers are switching from traditional products such as incense sticks to more sophisticated and modern offerings such as aerosols. The demand for premium and value-added air freshener products with better fragrance is growing rapidly among upper-middle-class consumers.

Market challenge:

Most of the air fresheners available in the Indian market contain harmful ingredients like phthalates, which can result in reproductive abnormalities, allergies, and asthma. People, who are aware of the consequences of such ingredients, often stay away from air fresheners.

