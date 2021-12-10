Smart Manufacturing Market May See Big Move | KUKA, Cisco Systems, Maersk

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Smart Manufacturing Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Smart Manufacturing market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: KUKA, ABB Ltd, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Security, The Raytheon Company, Stratasys, Ltd., The Emerson Electric Co., Alpine Data Labs, SAP SE, Maersk

The smart manufacturing market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.75% during the (2021-2026) period. Need for data-driven decision making, intense cost competition, and streamlining of manufacturing processes for higher productivity are the key driving forces of this market.

End users segment insights:

The highest adoption of smart manufacturing is expected in the aerospace sector, which will expand at a CAGR of 25% during the forecasted period. This is fuelled by the increased production of advanced aircraft, such as the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350. Increased use of robots in industrial control mechanisms will drive the automotive and industrial equipment end users segment, at CAGRs of 15.6% and 11.2% respectively, during the (2021-2026) period. The chemicals and materials, food and agriculture, and healthcare sectors are also some of the promising areas for the implementation of smart manufacturing technologies.

Regional insights:

North America is leading the innovation in the smart manufacturing market, and occupied approximately 27% of the global market in 2017. Massive investments in smart manufacturing technologies, tax subsidies for manufacturers, and innovations in robotics have fuelled the growth of the smart manufacturing market in the region. Asia-Pacific, experiencing high industrialization, occupied a 25% share in 2017. The Latin America and the Middle East and Africa markets though, still at nascent stages, are experiencing decent growth.

