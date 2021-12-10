Edge Computing Market: 3 Bold Projections for 2021 | Cisco Systems, IBM, Oracle

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Edge Computing Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Edge Computing market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The global edge computing market is forecasted to reach USD 8.96Bn by 2023, expanding at CAGR of 32.6%. Edge computing brings data processing nearer to IoT sensors, to decrease latency and improve efficiency. The internet of things are driven by huge volumes of data generated from activities in our day-to-day lives. Collecting, sending, and processing the massive quantities of data requires companies to act intelligently, quickly, and make better business decisions. Edge computing is a network of data centers that store and process data locally before sending them or cloud. It optimizes computing to avoid disruptions in sending and receiving data.

Key growth factors

The rising number of devices that are connected to artificial intelligence require a lot of real-time analysis. Relying on traditional cloud computing is difficult. That is why it is predicted that edge computing would be the next big trend after cloud.

To avoid network congestions, service providers are deploying a system on the internet that caches the information close to the users by duplicating the content on multiple servers. This is an example of edge computing.

Threats and key players

The crucial challenges faced in deploying edge computing are complications in discovering the edge nodes, and uncompromising quality of services and quality of experiences

The key players in the North America edge computing market are Cisco Systems, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Google, Amazon, SAP, Oracle, Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd, and Intel.

Why buy

Understand the demand of global edge computing market by application and end user industry to determine the viability of the business. Formulate a product marketing strategy – based on the position in the value chain and determine the optimal product/service placement. Identify the gap areas and address them.

