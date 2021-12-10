Water Purifier Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Water Purifier Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Water Purifier market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Eureka Forbes Limited, KENT RO Systems Limited, Blue Star Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Tata Chemicals Limited

Water purifiers are no longer considered to be consumer durables limited to affluent households. Increasing awareness coupled with lower prices have increased the penetration of water purifiers across lower income groups and rural households in the country. Reverse osmosis (RO) technology embedded in modern water purifiers is the most popular category.

Water purifiers range from simple water filters to advanced purifiers using membrane technology for water filtration followed by disinfection with ultraviolet (UV) lamp filters. Water purification has evolved, from using clay to filter out the sediments, to advanced water purification technologies that use electricity and the internet.

Key growth factors

-Manufacturers are producing affordable water-purifying units in order to penetrate the market. The price of water purifiers range from INR 500 – INR 20,000. Low-cost purifiers are easy to maintain and the refilling/refurbishing cost is also not very high.

-India has the world’s highest number of people who are without access to clean water. Moreover, challenges such as acute shortage, excessive salinity, and depleting underground water reserves plague the water distribution system. The proportionate levels of total dissolved solids (TDS), hardness, chlorides, and nitrates among others responsible for water contamination, have exceeded the permissible limits in certain parts of Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Lucknow, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chennai.

Threats and key players

-Water purifiers are considered to be a push product requiring considerable concept selling in rural markets, and penetration of water purifiers in rural India is also lower due to economic factors, poor sales and lack of distribution networks

