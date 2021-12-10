Nutritional Supplement Market May See Big Move | Swisse, Blackmores, Amway

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Nutritional Supplement Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Nutritional Supplement market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Swisse, Blackmores, Amway Corporation, Abbott Nutritionals, Nestle Nutritionals and Nu Skin

Nutrition supplements are substances that provide adequate amounts of essential nutrients required for the better functioning of human bodies. It contains vitamins, proteins, herbs, meal supplements, sports nutrition and other related products that are used to improve the nutritional content of the diet. They are added to the diet to boost overall health and energy, provide support to the immune system and reduce the risk of illness. The nutritional supplement market in China is expected to reach USD 40 Bn by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 14%. According to a report issued by the consulting firm Roland Berger, China may soon overtake the U.S.A. as the most significant nutritional supplement market in the world.

Key growth factors

Increasing health-conscious behaviour, rising incidence of lifestyle diseases, the country’s growing per capita GDP, shifting trend towards preventive healthcare, use of botanicals due to their medicinal benefits and growth in e-commerce have contributed to the demand for nutritional products.

Threats and key players

Stringent regulatory frameworks, regarding registration of the products under China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA), competition from the local brands are some of the challenges. The key players operating in the nutritional supplement market are Swisse, Blackmores, Amway Corporation, Abbott Nutritionals, Nestle Nutritionals and Nu Skin.

What is covered in the report

Overview of the nutritional supplement market in China. Market drivers and challenges in the nutritional supplement market in China. Market trends in the nutritional supplement market in China. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on type of ingredients (vitamin, protein, amino acid, enzyme and botanicals supplements). Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on type of end users (infants and adults).

6. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of the major companies operating in the market.

