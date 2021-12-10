Blood Plasma Products Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Grifols, CSL Behring, Kedrion

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Blood Plasma Products Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Blood Plasma Products market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: CSL Behring, Shire Plc, Grifols S.A., Octapharma AG, ADMA Biologics, Kedrion Biopharma

The global blood plasma products market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% and will reach USD 28.5 Bn in 2023 from USD 20.5 Bn in 2018. The increasing demand of immunoglobulin for the treatment of immunodeficiency drive the market growth. The blood plasma products market is segmented based on product types like immunoglobulin, albumin, hyperimmune globulin, coagulation factor VIII, coagulation factor IX, and other plasma products. The market is also segmented based on end users such as hospitals, clinics, and other end users. Rise in technology at plasma collection centers to collect plasma and record patient history, and use of dried plasma that reduced cold chain requirements are the major trends in the market that may boost the market growth.

Segmentation based on end users

On the basis of end users, the hospital segment dominated the market with a market share of ~82% in 2018. This is due to the increase in the number of hospitals in developing countries and the rise in awareness of diseases like hemophilia. It is followed by clinics with a market share of 14.1% in 2018. The clinics market is driven by the growing number of clinics, increase in awareness among patients regarding plasma products and rise in the number of patients with blood and immunological disorders. Other end users that include research institutes, blood transfusion centers, and academic institutes was having the least market share in 2018.

Regional insights

North America is leading the blood plasma products market and occupied approximately 44.2% of the market in 2018. This is due to the rising incidence of haemophilia, and rapid approval by the FDA for the plasma products. Europe is likely to expand over the forecast period of (2021-2026), by exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6%. This is due to easy access to high-quality plasma through the contributions of qualified donors. Europe is followed by the Asia pacific with a market share of 19.3% in 2018. India and China are the major contributors of plasma products market in the Asia-Pacific region due to a large number of immunodeficient patients to get treated in hospitals and clinics. The Latin America and the Middle-East and Africa markets though, still at nascent stages, will also experience high growth because of the growing prevalence of blood disorders.

