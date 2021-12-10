Online Clothing Rental Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Le Tote, Drexcode, Flyrobe

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Online Clothing Rental Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Online Clothing Rental market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Rent the Runway, Le Tote, Dress & Go, Glam Corner, Drexcode, Flyrobe, La Reina, Style Lend

The online clothing rental market provides services through which consumers can rent garments for a predefined period of time. These services are beneficial for individuals who intend to wear new outfits for special occasions, such as weddings, theme parties, corporate parties, photoshoots, and film shoots. Rental services also provide a cost-effective option for those with budget constraints, which restricts them from purchasing clothing from their choice of brands. The global online clothing rental market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.76% during the (2021-2026) period, and will reach a value of USD 1.96 Bn by 2023, up from USD 1.18 Bn in 2018.

Segmentation based on end user

Based on end user, the women’s segment is expected to gain maximum share in terms of value. Women are relatively more fashion conscious and are quick decision makers, because of which they are likely to rent clothes online more often than men. The men’s segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.57% during the (2021-2026) period. It accounted for a market share of nearly 46% in 2018. Also, men find it time consuming to plan their attire in advance, as in the case of subscription-based facilities.

Regional insights

North America was the leading region in the global online clothing rental market in 2018 owing to the presence of major players and aggressive marketing strategies. It is followed by the Asia-Pacific region because of rising disposable income and fashion consciousness among people in the developing countries of the region. Europe is expected to witness a moderate growth rate, since people in Europe still prefer to purchase clothes over renting them online. The Latin America and the Middle East and Africa markets are still at nascent stages, and are expected to expand at low to moderate growth rates. Increasing Internet penetration and the growing adoption of smartphones are responsible for driving the demand for the online clothing rental market in these regions.

