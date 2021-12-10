Mobile Wallet Market May See Big Move | PayPal, Paytm, PhonePe

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Mobile Wallet Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Mobile Wallet market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Airtel Payments Bank Ltd., ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Ola Money), FreeCharge Payment Technologies Pvt. Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. (PayZapp), One MobiKwik Systems Pvt. Ltd., Oxigen Services (India) Pvt. Ltd., PayPal, Inc., Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd., PhonePe Pvt. Ltd., Reliance Payment Solutions

Click To get SAMPLE PDF of Mobile Wallet Market (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3249925-mobile-wallet-market

The growth of e-commerce, an expanding smartphone user base, presence of payment banks and Unified Payment Interface (UPI) platforms are driving the mobile wallet market in India. It is estimated that during the FY 2019–FY 2023 period, the Indian mobile wallet market will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~52.21%, by volume, from the mark of 6.4 Bn in FY 2018.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/3249925-mobile-wallet-market

Market trends:

-The UPI system developed by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which facilitates inter-bank transactions, is a path-breaking trend in the Indian mobile wallet market. Users have started using UPI for creating a virtual payment address (VPA), and make peer-to-peer payments easily.

-Development of quick response (QR) code for digital payments at different retail outlets has eliminated the use of expensive electronic data capture (EDC) machines or near field communication (NFC) devices.

Buy Latest Edition of Market Study Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3249925

Key growth drivers of the market:

-E-wallets are the backbone of the e-commerce industry in India. The Indian e-commerce market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~41% during the (2021-2026) period. Such high growth of the e-commerce segment is fueling the development of the mobile wallet market in India.

-Availability of affordable smartphones is expected to propel growth of the Indian mobile internet industry, both in the urban and rural markets. Due to the increased penetration of smartphones and the Internet, use of mobile wallets across the country is expected to pick up. Expansion in the usage of smartphones and mobile internet will enable high usage of mobile wallets across the country.

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3249925-mobile-wallet-market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe or Southeast Asia. Also, we can serve you with customize research services as HTF MI holds a database repository that includes public organizations and Millions of Privately held companies with expertise across various Industry domains.

About Author:

HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services with extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist in decision making.



Contact US:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter