Telehealth Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Cisco Systems

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Telehealth Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Telehealth market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Medtronic Inc., GE Healthcare, Cisco Systems, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Telehealth is the combined use of medical devices and communication technologies to diagnose, analyze and monitor diseases and symptoms. The Telehealth industry makes use of telecommunication technologies to deliver health care, health information or health education at a distance. Also referred to as telemedicine, e-health or e-medicine, Telehealth is the overall term for the world of virtual care delivery as it encompasses a broad variety of technologies and tactics to deliver virtual healthcare solutions. Telehealth consulting services make it easier for patients to get a consultation from healthcare providers irrespective of their location.

The global Telehealth market is estimated to be valued at USD 25.30 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 14% during 2014-2022.

Key growth factors

The incidence of chronic diseases requires continuity in treatment and care. Most patients are unable to make regular visits to hospitals because of their poor health conditions. So, the prevalence of chronic diseases serves as a major driver for the Telehealth market. Other key drivers are the emergence of mobile health hubs, advancement of healthcare technology and infrastructure and the expected growth in wearable technology.

Threats

Although the global Telehealth market shows positive growth, it is not free from obstacles and challenges. Some of the critical threats are high installation charges of the Telehealth devices and Telehealth systems, lack of reimbursement policies, problems in practice regulations and licensing and lack of awareness of the technology spread.

Additionally, low internet penetration and lack of healthcare technology and infrastructure in some regions plays a significant role in restricting the expansion of global Telehealth solutions. Notably, most of the Middle Eastern and African countries face various infrastructural and economic challenges.

