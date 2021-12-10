Connected Vehicle Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Germany Connected Vehicle Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Germany Connected Vehicle market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Airbiquity Inc, Aptiv PLC, Autoliv, Continental AG, Denso, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom, WirelessCar, and ZF Friedrichshafen

The Germany connected vehicle market is expected to show double-digit growth rates. By 2020, 90 % of cars are expected to be connected to the Internet, according to a report by Telefónica. This will create a broadband mobile environment for most of the drivers which has existed separate to the current interconnected world of smartphones, computers, and content providers. According to any car buyer, when it comes to technology and cars, German manufacturers always come ahead of the best.

Key growth factors

-Demand for a connected driving experiences is growing rapidly in this region. Major auto-makers and OEMs are working to make this a reality very soon.

-Regulatory initiatives relating to safety and security will have a decisive effect on the adoption of OEM telematics all across Europe.

Threats

OEMs in Europe are facing challenges in the form of increasing costs, extended supply chains, more complex vehicles, increasing customer demands and the need for an unprecedented degree of manufacturing flexibility.

What’s covered in the report

1) Overview of the Germany connected vehicle market

2) Evolution of connected car solutions

3) Connected vehicle ecosystem

4) Connected vehicle- integration landscape model

5) Total number of embedded passenger car solutions in Germany by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) (2021-2026),CAGR, and SWOT analysis for embedded solutions

