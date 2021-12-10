Cybersecurity Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Fortinet, FireEye, Trend Micro

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the and Africa Cybersecurity market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Fortinet, FireEye, Trend Micro, IBM corporation, and Palo Alto

With increased internet penetration, cyberattacks are becoming more powerful, allowing hackers greater access to new technology. One such example is the production a malware called ‘Flame’. The Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market is anticipated to grow at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7 % and will be worth of USD 13.78 Bn by 2023.

Geographically, the Middle East and Africa generated 5.8% of the revenue in 2016. Also, this region witnessed a number of partnership agreements between key players during the period of 2014 to 2017, hence driving the cybersecurity market.

Key growth factors:

-The Middle East is moving towards the adoption of digital technologies, increased internet penetration, use of IoT and cloud, and these are the factors contributing to the growth of the cybersecurity market

-The government bodies in this region are also in the process of adopting cybersecurity. The UAE government had set up E-security centers to allow exchange of information among UAE countries

Threats

-The lack of technical expertise, especially in the Middle East region has restrained the market from growing

-The region is trying to implement cybersecurity strategies across the domain, but effective monitoring has been elusive

