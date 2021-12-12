Demand for Ammonium Sulfate to Soar with Rampant Adoption in Food Additives and Pharmaceuticals – Fact.MR Study

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Ammonium Sulfate market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Ammonium Sulfate. The report provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Ammonium Sulfate Market across various industries and regions.

Key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Ammonium Sulfate Market.

Ammonium Sulfate is an ideal fertilizer for agriculture, an efficient cleaning agent for pharmaceutical applications, and a strong conditioner for bakery products. It is this versatility of the compound that will propel global ammonium sulfate market to grow 1.5X between 2019 and 2029. Increasing customer traction from agriculture intensive economies coupled with favorable statutory regulations regarding use of alternative nitrate fertilizers are central drivers of ammonium sulfate adoption.

Asian regions will play a vital role as developing countries in these regions witness increasing demand for agricultural products that employ ammonium sulfate as key fertilizers.

Key Takeaways of Ammonium Sulfate Market Study

Solid form of ammonium sulfate will maintain its share-wise dominance, capturing 80% market share along with a steady growth rate. Solid form of ammonium sulfate will grow 1.4X during the forecast period.

By application, fertilizers are leaders in terms of market share with more than 74% of ammonium sulfate employed in fertilization of agricultural land. Fertilizers as a segment are anticipated to grow 1.5X during the forecast period.

Water treatments offers lucrative growth opportunities with this segment set to grow at a healthy CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Southeast Asia & Oceania account for more than 1/4th of market share on the back of agriculture intensive economies in this region.

Europe is second in terms of market share with an equally promising growth rate as Southeast Asia & Oceania.

“Ammonium Sulfate has beneficial properties for many end-use industries. It is favorable for market players to divest from traditional concepts of production and product to invest in preemptive development of products such as ammonium sulfate for water treatment and air purification. Future growth belongs to companies with massive global footprint and innovative business strategies.” -Says the Fact.MR Analyst

Pharmaceutical Applications Pave Way for Lucrative Opportunities

Pharmaceutical procedures employ ammonium sulfate as a cleaning agent during vaccination processes. The increasing expenditure on vaccination by millennial consumers on the back of health risks associated with deadly viruses will propel future growth of ammonium sulfate. A central figure in the scheme of things is the US which accounts for 1/3rd of all vaccinations in the world. Early adopters in this country are also form a part of ammonium sulfate demand from food & feed additives segment as they demand food products with lower pH levels and enhanced shelf-life. Developing economies in Southeast Asia will witness a surge in demand for agricultural products to cater to the rising food consumption trends. This demand for agricultural products will filter down to cause a spike in demand for ammonium sulfate.

Global Ammonium Sulfate Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global ammonium sulfate market is segmented on the basis of form, application and region.

Form

Solid

Liquid

Application

Fertilizers

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Feed Additives

Water Treatment

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

