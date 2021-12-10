Organic Food Products Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | General Mills, Danone, Coca-Cola

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Organic Food Products Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Organic Food Products market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Hain Celestial Group, General Mills, Danone, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Nestle, Campbell Soup Company, Tyson Foods, Cargill

In recent years, organic food products have been contributing significantly to the global food industry. This is mainly due to improved awareness regarding the detrimental effects of consuming the chemicals that are used to produce and store food products. Consumers have also become more health-conscious and show interest in the nutrition contents of the food products they consume. Organic food products are fresh, free from chemicals, and have more nutritional benefits compared to conventional food. The organic food products market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024) and will reach a value of USD 303 Bn by 2024.

Segmentation based on type:

The fruits, vegetables, and grains segment will hold the largest market share during the analysis period, and is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 17%. The products in this category form the basis for many secondary food items and are a major chunk of people’s staples. These factors enable this segment to hold pole position in terms of market share. The growth can be attributed to the rapid increase in agricultural land, globally. Livestock products like meat, eggs, and dairy are the second-largest source of pesticide intake. On the contrary, the organic versions of these products have various nutritional benefits, making them the preferred versions for people who can afford them.

Regional insights:

North America and Europe are mature markets that dominated the global organic food products sector with market shares of XX% and XX% respectively, in 2019. Moreover, most of the key players in the market are based in these regions. The organic food products market in the Latin America and Asia-Pacific region are expected to exhibit higher growth rates in comparison to the other regions, owing to the abundant availability of organic farmlands, and high production volumes. Moreover, customers’ changing tastes, primarily because of a higher number of millennials, is expected to influence purchase preferences in favor of organic food products.

