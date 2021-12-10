Data Resiliency Market is Set to Fly High in Years to Come

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Data Resiliency Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Data Resiliency market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Asigra Inc., CA Technologies, Acronis, Carbonite, Inc., Commvault Systems, Inc., Veritas Technologies, IBM, Microsoft, Century Link

When technology falters, organizations end up having to bear the brunt. Technologies enhance consumer experience, but when data is compromised, the reputation of the company suffers significant damage. To overcome the difficulties that are faced due to the vulnerabilities of technology, organizations opt for data resiliency solutions.

Data resiliency is concomitant with disaster management and ensures data protection. Increasing data generation and growing concerns regarding its security are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global data resiliency market. The market is forecasted to grow from USD 11.69 Bn in 2018 to USD 27.63 Bn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%.

Regional insights:

North America is expected to dominate the data resiliency market in 2018 with an approximately 36.5% share of the market – owing to the presence of a number of large players in this region – followed by Europe. The data resiliency market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 20.5% during the forecasted period. This is due to the increased use of data resiliency solutions in various verticals such as retail and consumer goods, healthcare, IT and telecommunication, and BFSI, to protect and backup crucial enterprise data. Rising incidence of cyberattacks is one of the crucial reasons for the increased demand for data resiliency solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

Deployment segment insights:

The cloud segment of the data resiliency market is expected to expand at a higher CAGR than the on-premises segment during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to its cost-effectiveness.

The small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) segment of the data resiliency market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the large enterprises segment during (2021-2026).

