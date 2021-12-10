Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Imperial Brands

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: NJOY, CIPLA, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Imperial Brands PLC, Nicotek, LLC., Japan Tobacco

Smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products are devices and therapies used for treating symptoms associated with the discontinuation of nicotine consumption. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), tobacco kills around 6 Mn people each year globally, of which, almost 5 Mn deaths are because of direct tobacco use. Nicotine also causes critical ailments like cardiovascular diseases, cancer, etc. Owing to the detrimental effects of tobacco on health, governments in developed countries are encouraging smokers to refrain from consuming tobacco products. The global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%, leading to a global revenue of USD 39.51 Bn by 2023, from USD 15.77 Bn in 2018.

Products segment insights:

The global nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) market had the lowest market share (about 16%) in 2018, mainly due to the reluctance to adopt smoking cessation products, and lack of awareness about nicotine de-addiction products. On the other hand, the e-cigarettes segment is anticipated to expand at a higher CAGR of 22.0% during the forecasted period 2021-2026. This high growth can be attributed to e-cigarettes’ ability to replicate the same sensation as smoking a conventional cigarette while minimizing the health risks associated with the latter. The increasing adoption of e-cigarettes is because of the availability of a variety of flavors and nicotine concentrations.

Regional insights:

The Americas have been leading the market with its innovations in smoking cessation products, and account for approximately 42% of the global market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to high tobacco consumption in this region, coupled with rising disposable income.

