Precision Medicine Market SWOT Analysis by Leading Players- Pfizer, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceuticals

Precision medicine is a combination of molecular biology techniques and system biology. Big data analytics is expected to drive the market in Latin America. Latin American countries like Brazil, Mexico and Argentina are focusing on providing personalized treatment and therapies to the population, with the use of technologies like next-generation sequencing (NGS), data analytics, etc. Pharmaceuticals and biotech companies are expected to drive the market during the forecast period of (2021-2026), due to the emergence of drug discovery technologies. According to HTF MI, the Latin America precision medicine market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.35% leading to a revenue of USD 6.48 Bn by 2023.

Key growth factors

Advancements in healthcare technology, demand for personalized medical solutions and treatments are the factors driving the precision medicine market in Latin America. The market is also being driven by favorable government laws and regulations for precision medicine. Due to these reasons the precision medicine market is expected to grow at a high CAGR.

Threats and key players

Public healthcare spending in the Latin American countries like Mexico and Brazil is low. So adoption of precision medicine and advanced healthcare support calls for high out-of-pocket spending, which can hinder the growth of the market. Around 31% of the Latin American population cannot access healthcare for economic reasons. Under such circumstances, the development and use of precision medicines can be challenging.

