Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Coinbase, Skuchain, Microsoft

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Blockchain in Supply Chain market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Abra, AlphaPoin, Bitfury Group Limited, Bloq, BTL Group Ltd, Coinbase, Digital Asset Holding LLC, Ethereum Foundation, Guardtime, Internation Machine Business Corporation, IBM, Blockcypher, Inc., Microsoft, Primechain Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Skuchain, Romit and Provenance

A Blockchain is a distributed digital ledger. It records transactions in a series of blocks. It exists in multiple copies, spread over multiple computers, which are called anodes. The ledger is secure because every new block of transactions is linked again to previous blocks in such a way that tampering with it is practically impossible. As it is decentralized, it does not depend on any single entity (Eg:Bank) for safekeeping. The nodes connected to the Blockchain network get updated versions of the ledger as new transactions are carried out. According to HTF MI, the global Blockchain in supply chain market is expected to have a significant compounded annual growth rate of 87.0%, and reach a market size of USD 3,314.6 Mn by 2023. North America is expected to dominate the Blockchain in Supply Chain Market during the forecast period.

Key growth factors

Blockchain transactions have become more flexible and many manual tasks are carried out automatically using smart contracts. Some of the major factors which are driving the market growth are raising cryptocurrency market capital, initial coin offering (ICO) and faster transactions.

The technology ensures enhanced transparency for consumers in the supply chain. It allows the consumers to trace and give an assurance of origin in the trade.

Threats

Although the Blockchain in Supply Chain Market is expected to have a positive growth globally, still, there are still a few threats to the market. The market constraints involves threat to personal information and high diagnostic cost as a barrier. Blockchain technology has often been compromised, resulting in the theft of millions of dollars’ worth of cryptocurrencies. The potential risk of hardware or software failure can be another risk in the supply chain. Lack of awareness about the Blockchain and higher cost of investments can restrain market growth during the forecast period.

