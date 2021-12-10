December 10, 2021

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Self-driving Car Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Toyota, General Motors, Tesla

3 min read
1 hour ago htf

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Self-driving Car Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Self-driving Car market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Google, Toyota, General Motors, Tesla, Volvo

Click To get SAMPLE PDF of Self-driving Car Market (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3249749-global-self-driving-car-market-12

A self-driving car, also known as an autonomous car or driverless car, is a vehicle that uses a combination of sensors, cameras, radars and artificial intelligence (AI), to travel between destinations without the need of any human effort. To qualify as fully autonomous, a vehicle must be able to navigate without human intervention, to a predetermined destination, over roads that have not been adapted for its use. The global self-driving car market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 36.2%, leading to global revenue of USD 173.15 Bn by 2023.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/3249749-global-self-driving-car-market-12

Key growth factors
Rising acceptance of autonomous vehicles by various governments is expected to boost the growth of industrial applications of autonomous cars and trucks over the forecast period. Technological advancements, increasing number of road accidents, and growing demand for automation are the key factors driving the growth of the market.

 

The rise of the mobility as a service (MaaS) sector is anticipated to provide an impetus to the market for autonomous cars. Automation in the automotive industry will boost the growth of the global self-driving car market.

Buy Latest Edition of Market Study Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3249749

Threats and key players
Although the self-driving car market is expected to experience positive growth globally, apprehension regarding privacy and security risk and lack of proper infrastructure that is needed to support autonomous cars may pose several challenges for manufacturers. There can be security threats to the wide-ranging networks that will connect with autonomous vehicles.

 

Major self-driving car providers operating in the market are divided based on technology providers (Microsoft, Apple, IBM, Cisco) and automobile industry players (Google, Toyota, General Motors, Tesla, Volvo)

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3249749-global-self-driving-car-market-12

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe or Southeast Asia. Also, we can serve you with customize research services as HTF MI holds a database repository that includes public organizations and Millions of Privately held companies with expertise across various Industry domains.

About Author:
HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services with extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist in decision making.


Contact US:
Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited
Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ
New Jersey USA – 08837
Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218
[email protected]

Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

Thermosetting Powder Coatings Market Size by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

2 mins ago grandresearchstore
7 min read

Cartilage Repair Cartilage Regeneration Market Opportunities for the Forecast Period till 2021 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. , Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Company) , Vericel Corporation , Smith & Nephew PLC , Osiris Therapeutics

3 mins ago reporthive
6 min read

Caravans and RV Market Segmentation and Development Forecast till 2026| Lunar Caravans Ltd., Dethleffs, Erwin Hymer Group, Forest River, Inc., REV Group

3 mins ago reporthive

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

5 min read

HMPE (High Modulus Polyethylene) Ropes Market , Global Report Trend, Outlook, Size, Share, Western Market Research

1 second ago raj
8 min read

Loudspeaker Market 2021: Top Industrialist Trends and Analysis Forecast Report Till 2027 | Altec Lansing (US), Audiovox Corporation (US), Bose Corporation (US)

14 seconds ago hitesh
9 min read

Wellies Market Top Key Players, Industry Analysis And Forecast By 2027 | Hunter Boot Limited (UK), Dav Rain Boots (Australia), Le Chameau (France)

15 seconds ago hitesh
8 min read

Galoshes Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Hunter Boot Limited (UK), Dav Rain Boots (Australia), Le Chameau (France)

15 seconds ago hitesh