Self-driving Car Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Toyota, General Motors, Tesla

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Google, Toyota, General Motors, Tesla, Volvo

A self-driving car, also known as an autonomous car or driverless car, is a vehicle that uses a combination of sensors, cameras, radars and artificial intelligence (AI), to travel between destinations without the need of any human effort. To qualify as fully autonomous, a vehicle must be able to navigate without human intervention, to a predetermined destination, over roads that have not been adapted for its use. The global self-driving car market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 36.2%, leading to global revenue of USD 173.15 Bn by 2023.

Key growth factors

Rising acceptance of autonomous vehicles by various governments is expected to boost the growth of industrial applications of autonomous cars and trucks over the forecast period. Technological advancements, increasing number of road accidents, and growing demand for automation are the key factors driving the growth of the market.

The rise of the mobility as a service (MaaS) sector is anticipated to provide an impetus to the market for autonomous cars. Automation in the automotive industry will boost the growth of the global self-driving car market.

Threats and key players

Although the self-driving car market is expected to experience positive growth globally, apprehension regarding privacy and security risk and lack of proper infrastructure that is needed to support autonomous cars may pose several challenges for manufacturers. There can be security threats to the wide-ranging networks that will connect with autonomous vehicles.

Major self-driving car providers operating in the market are divided based on technology providers (Microsoft, Apple, IBM, Cisco) and automobile industry players (Google, Toyota, General Motors, Tesla, Volvo)

