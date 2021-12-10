Digital Gaming Market Giants Spending is going to Boom | Electronic Arts, Nintendo, Ubisoft

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Digital Gaming Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Digital Gaming market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, Zynga, Nintendo, GungHo Online, NCSoft, Sony Corporation, Microsoft Corporation

Immense growth in the digital gaming market is driven primarily by the rise in active gamers, increased internet and smartphone penetration, and new technologies that enhance gaming experiences. All these will aid the market to reach approximately USD 272.2 Bn by 2022, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.97% during 2017-2022.

Platform segment insights:

Mobile gaming expanded at a staggering rate in the past few years, occupying the largest section in 2017 (43%). This share is expected to increase further to reach 56% in 2022 owing to low entry barrier for game developers, proliferation of smartphones, and incentives for making higher revenues through in-app purchases. The growth of console games will depend on the launch of new generation consoles, advanced features such as motion sensors, processors, etc., and increased digital distribution. In 2017, more than 40% of the console sale occurred through digital downloads. PC games occupied 28% of the market share in 2017, and are presently dominated by serious gamers.

Revenue model segment insights:

The freemium model has a clear advantage over the other revenue models as it allows access to free gaming content. It occupied a share of 47% in 2014. However, in 2017, the share dropped to 39%. In the same year, the pay-to-play subscription model took the largest share of the pie because of its higher perceived value by the customers. Since most serious gamers go for this model, the chances of sticking to the model are higher.

