Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Size by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

The Ethylene market in the U.S. is estimated at 42.7 Million Tonnes in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 42.2 Million Tonnes by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027

This report studies the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market, covering market size for segment by type (Tubular EVA, Autoclave EVA, etc.), by application (Films, Adhesive and Coating, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (DuPont, ExxonMobil, LyondellBasell, Formosa Plastics, Braskem, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin including: DuPont ExxonMobil LyondellBasell Formosa Plastics Braskem Westlake TPI Polene Hanwha Chemical Versalis Dow LG Chem Celanese Total Refining & Chemicals USI SamsungTotal Tosoh LOTTE CHEMICAL Sumitomo Chemical Arkema NUC Corperation Ube Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Hua Mei Polymer

Market split by Type, can be divided into: Tubular EVA Autoclave EVA Other

Market split by Application, can be divided into: Films Adhesive and Coating Molding Plastics Foaming Materials Other

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into: Direct Channel Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.) South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.) Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of content

Chapter 1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Overview

1.1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Definition

1.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Segment Analysis by Type

