Drone Power Sources Market 2021 Industry Development Growth, Share, Outlook, Size, Trends, Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast till 2028

Request Sample Copy Request for Customization Buy Now

Drone Power Sources Market report provides an in-depth review of the Expansion Drivers, Potential Challenges, Distinctive Trends, and Opportunities for market participants to equip readers to totally comprehend the landscape of the Drone Power Sources industry. Major prime key manufacturers are enclosed within the report alongside Market Share, Stock Determinations and Figures, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, and Business Profiles.

The global drone power sources market size was USD 2.45 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 2.57 billion in 2021 to USD 5.33 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 11.0% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Drone power Sources Market, 2021-2028.” As per our researchers, the growing adoption of modern batteries and fuel cells to enhance drone flight time. The increasing incorporation drone technology with military or commercial application has boosted the sales of the energy sources and has encouraged players to innovate and invest on R&D of the product. Also, the key players are focusing majorly on amplifying the build quality and performance of these drones and provide ample energy sources. For instance, in October 2020, Intelligent Energy Limited proclaimed that the 2.4kW fuel cell power module (FCPM) owned by the company, had been combined with the UK-ground ISS Aerospace’s (ISS) heavy-lift fuel cell-powered UAV that has accomplished a flight duration of 100 minutes. This is anticipated to spur drone power sources market growth and augment demand for the product during the forecast period.

Request Sample Report –

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/drone-power-sources-market-105558

COVID-19 Impact: Constant Government Backing for Utilizing Drones in Commercial Applications Set to Stimulate Growth

Since the pandemic first hit the world, several outcomes have come to light. Many industries and sectors have suffered adverse effects of this coronavirus outbreak. Fortunately the drones sector did not only gain profit amid the pandemic, but also is projected to continue its dominance in the upcoming years. The reassuring government guidelines have boosted the demand for supply drones during the COVID-19 situation across the world. The transport drones are anticipated to improve food, medication, and vital product distribution amid pandemic. It further aids in avoiding straight interaction with consumers and is estimated to assist in limiting the virus spread. For example, in May 2021, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has permitted 20 corporations such as SpiceJet Ltd, Dunzo Air Consortium, and Skylark Drones & Swiggy to perform drone assessments past visual line of sight.

Report Coverage

We have implemented a unique research approach that comprises of statistics triangulation based on the famous bottom-up and top-down approaches. Our researchers have lead thorough primary research to verify the estimated size of this market. The data utilized to portray the shares for multiple segments at the national, regional, and global levels is extracted from comprehensive interviews with various stakeholders. Our analysts have also derived information from paid databases, industry journals, SEC filings, and many other similar resources.

Competitive Landscape

Numerous market key players, such as Parrot, have elevated the investments in drone technologies in order to develop unconventional UAVs and linked energy sources to advance drone performance and durability. Additionally, the significant players are embracing mergers & procurements, technical partnerships, and association tactics to endure their position in the market.

List of Key Players Covered in this Drone power Sources Market Report

Skydio, Inc. (The U.S.)

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

HES Energy Systems (Singapore)

Sion Power Corporation (The U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.)

Hylium Industries, Inc. (South Korea)

Sky Power GmbH (Germany)

MicroMultiCopter Aero Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Intelligent Energy Limited (The U.K.)

Pegasus Aeronautics (Canada)

UAV Engines LTD (The U.K.)

PBS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED (India)

UAV Factory (The U.S.)

Northwest UAV, Inc. (The U.S.)

Denchi Power Limited (U.K)

EaglePicher Technologies (The U.S.)

Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd (China)

Segmentation

On the basis of drone type, the market is segregated into MALE, HALE, special mission drone, medium and small drone, Nano drone, and passenger drone. By power source, the market is categorized into fuel cells, battery, solar cells, non-renewable, and hybrid. On the basis of flight time, the market is separated into below 1 hour, 1 hour – 25 hours, 25 hours – 50 hours, and more than 50 hours. On the basis of point of sale, the market is further divided into OEM and aftermarket. In terms of region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

By end-user, the market is classified into commercial and military. The commercial segment is predicted to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the surge in demand for drones by several industries such as consumer, logistic, agriculture, healthcare, construction, media & entertainment, weather forecast, search and rescue, and mining.

Drivers and Restraints

Surging Demand of Military Drone with Ample Flight Time to Fuel Market Growth

Military drone technology has a varied series of uses due to the crucial necessity for an unmanned aerial automobile in the military sector. Emerging nations and established economies hold a robust collection for tiny, MALE Hale, tactical, miniature, micro, and nano-drones since the last numerous years. Growing finance of government in numerous nations to reform and elevate drone power sources for enhanced flight duration is likely to spur this market in the upcoming years. Similarly, talking about military financing, as per the Center for Study for Drone at Bard College, since 2014, the U.S. military has explicitly increased its spending on drone technology from USD 4 billion to USD 9 billion per annum. This is expected to bolster the market growth in the foreseeable future.

Regional Insights

North America held the drone power sources market share worth USD 1.16 billion in 2020 and is foreseen to command the market owing to the rapid implementation of progressive technologies and the existence of numerous drone producers and drone power source suppliers in the region.

The market in Europe is likely to rise at a sturdy CAGR during the mentioned timeframe. The escalating investment by crucial players in order to improve and implement progressive drone technologies is likely to bolster the market growth.

Asia Pacific is projected to show speedy growth in the upcoming years. This growth is credited to the amplified government funds in order to acquire army drones to augment border and homeland safety. Leading nations such as China, Japan, and India have fixated their attention on emerging and accepting contemporary unmanned aerial automobiles.

Industry Development

May 2020: OXIS Energy Limited declared that they have engaged in leased contract with CODEMGE and Mercedes Benz Brazil to inaugurate a novel and fresh Li-S manufacturing industrial plant. The novel unit is anticipated to manufacture 5 million lithium sulfur (Li-S) cells annually.

Contact us for Customization in the Report –

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/drone-power-sources-market-105558

Read Industry News Blogs –

https://www.snntv.com/story/45377285/amphibious-aircraft-market-2021-top-regional-data-which-are-the-top-key-players-involved-in-amphibious-aircraft-industry-latest-report

https://www.americanrodeo.com/story/45377291/unmanned-underwater-vehicles-uuv-market-2021-top-regional-data-which-are-the-top-key-players-involved-in-unmanned-underwater-vehicles-industry-latest

https://www.americanrodeo.com/story/45377295/active-protection-system-market-qualitative-analysis-of-the-leading-players-and-competitive-industry-scenario-2028

https://www.americanrodeo.com/story/45377298/airport-ground-and-cargo-handling-services-market-size-detail-analysis-for-business-development-top-companies-by-2028

https://www.americanrodeo.com/story/45377300/drone-power-sources-industry-latest-news-top-company-analysis-research-report-analysis-and-share-by-forecast-2028

https://www.thecowboychannel.com/story/45377285/amphibious-aircraft-market-2021-top-regional-data-which-are-the-top-key-players-involved-in-amphibious-aircraft-industry-latest-report

https://www.thecowboychannel.com/story/45377291/unmanned-underwater-vehicles-uuv-market-2021-top-regional-data-which-are-the-top-key-players-involved-in-unmanned-underwater-vehicles-industry-latest

https://www.thecowboychannel.com/story/45377298/airport-ground-and-cargo-handling-services-market-size-detail-analysis-for-business-development-top-companies-by-2028

https://www.yournewsnet.com/story/45377285/amphibious-aircraft-market-2021-top-regional-data-which-are-the-top-key-players-involved-in-amphibious-aircraft-industry-latest-report

https://www.yournewsnet.com/story/45377289/defense-it-spending-industry-trends-top-manufactures-industry-growth-analysis-amp-forecast-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs