Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Trends, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Industry Forecast by Categories, Platform, End – User

Request Sample Copy Request for Customization Buy Now

Airborne Fire Control Radar Market report provides an in-depth review of the Expansion Drivers, Potential Challenges, Distinctive Trends, and Opportunities for market participants to equip readers to totally comprehend the landscape of the Airborne Fire Control Radar industry. Major prime key manufacturers are enclosed within the report alongside Market Share, Stock Determinations and Figures, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, and Business Profiles.

The global airborne fire control radar market size is set to exhibit massive growth based on the rising investments by leading economies for strengthening their defense systems. Fortune Business Insights™ supplies this information in its report, titled “Airborne Fire Control Radar Market, 2021-2028.” The increasing budgetary allocation to the defense sector in the Asia Pacific region for boosting the air force and military systems is attributable to the intensifying border disputes between India and China. Further, the dynamic relations of other countries with China are expected to boost the demand for airborne fire control radar systems. The global airborne fire control radar market size was USD 2,655.4 million in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 2,797.3 million in 2021 to USD 3,866.4 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.73% in the 2021-2028 period.

Highlights of the Report

The report analyses the leading segments and the latest trends of the market. It comprehensively discusses the impact of COVID-19 and the drivers and restraints of the market. Additionally, it observes the regional development and the strategies undertaken by key players in the market.

Request a Sample PDF –

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/airborne-fire-control-radar-market-104048

List of Key Players Covered in the Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Saab AB

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

BAE Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

Leonardo S.p.A

Thales Group

Segments

Based on frequency band, the market is segmented into S-band, X-band, and Ku/k/ka band. On the basis of platform, it is segregated into military aircraft and military helicopters. Geographically, it is grouped into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

According to the latest data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), global military expenditure reached almost USD 2 trillion in 2020, rising 2.6% from 2019 levels. The top spenders, as per SIPRI, were the US, China, India, Russia, and the UK. The main purpose behind this startling increase in defense spending is the modernization and advancement of military infrastructure and arsenal by major economies. Airborne fire control radar solutions form a critical component of a country’s air force and the growing allocation of resources to the defense sector will ensure wider adoption of such systems. Furthermore, new emerging conflicts and political disagreements between countries have bolstered the demand for superior and technologically enhanced weapon systems.

Drivers and Restraints

Development of Cutting-Edge Air-based Systems to Positively Impact the Market

The technological enhancements in the active electronic scanning array (AESA) radar detection systems can identify targets more efficiently. The system is utilized for military applications because of its resilience against electronic congestions. For example, Northrop Grumman Corporation is a significant seller of radar detection systems in its F-35 Lightning II and F-22 Raptor flying jets. This technologically advanced airborne fire control radar system is being widely demanded by various defense services. The development of such sophisticated tools is thus driving the growth of this market. However, the ever-rising concerns of cyber warfare and the inability of the system to detect low observable technology that prevents the aircraft from being detected in radars are expected to hamper the market growth.

Regional Insights

Prominence of Major Players in North America to Elevate Market Growth

North America is expected to lead the airborne fire control radar market share during the forecast years because of the presence of several crucial aerospace & defense companies in the region, such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and Northrop Grumman Corporation. The humongous number of military aircraft careers in the US is embedded with radar technology and nurturing market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Devise Strategies to Mark Significant Market Position

Strategies such as joint ventures have enabled companies to gain contracts from national defense forces. For example, Northrop Grumman Corporation and Lockheed Martin Corporation entered a joint venture in February 2020 to secure a contract worth USD 235.8 million from the US Military to deliver exceptional post-adoption services for AH-64E Apache Helicopter. In addition, key players have developed innovative features for airborne fire control radar systems for tracking the movement of missiles automatically. Moreover, the companies have incorporated modular designs for attracting demand and marking considerable brand position in the market.

Industry Development

September 2020: The US army rewarded Longbow LLC with USD 165 million for providing the Netherlands, the Indian military, Morocco, and the UAE with an AH-64E Apache helicopter powered by the 78 LONGBOW Fire Control Radar (FCR) systems.

Inquire Before Buying This Report –

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/airborne-fire-control-radar-market-104048

Read Industry News Blogs –

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cbrne-defense-industry-2021-with-top-countries-data-analysis-by-industry-trends-size-share-company-overview-growth-development-and-forecast-by-2027-2021-12-07

https://www.wboc.com/story/45377285/amphibious-aircraft-market-2021-top-regional-data-which-are-the-top-key-players-involved-in-amphibious-aircraft-industry-latest-report

https://www.wboc.com/story/45377291/unmanned-underwater-vehicles-uuv-market-2021-top-regional-data-which-are-the-top-key-players-involved-in-unmanned-underwater-vehicles-industry-latest

https://www.wboc.com/story/45377295/active-protection-system-market-qualitative-analysis-of-the-leading-players-and-competitive-industry-scenario-2028

https://www.wboc.com/story/45377298/airport-ground-and-cargo-handling-services-market-size-detail-analysis-for-business-development-top-companies-by-2028

https://www.wicz.com/story/45377285/amphibious-aircraft-market-2021-top-regional-data-which-are-the-top-key-players-involved-in-amphibious-aircraft-industry-latest-report

https://www.wicz.com/story/45377291/unmanned-underwater-vehicles-uuv-market-2021-top-regional-data-which-are-the-top-key-players-involved-in-unmanned-underwater-vehicles-industry-latest

https://www.wicz.com/story/45377298/airport-ground-and-cargo-handling-services-market-size-detail-analysis-for-business-development-top-companies-by-2028

https://www.wicz.com/story/45377300/drone-power-sources-industry-latest-news-top-company-analysis-research-report-analysis-and-share-by-forecast-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs