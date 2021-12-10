Global Polyimide (PI) Plastics Sales Market Report 2021

The global Polyimide (PI) Plastics market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyimide (PI) Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type Thermoset Polyimide Thermoplastic Polyimide

Segment by Application Aerospace Electronics Automotive Consumer Goods Others

By Company Sabic DuPont Solay Plastics Kaneka Ube SKC Kolon Evonik Fibres Mitsui Chem I.S.T Corp Taimide Tech Boyd Corp GrandTek Rayitek Innotek Asahi Kasei HD MicroSystems Huajing Shengyuan

Table of content

1 Polyimide (PI) Plastics Market Overview

1.1 Polyimide (PI) Plastics Product Scope

1.2 Polyimide (PI) Plastics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Plastics Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Thermoset Polyimide

1.2.3 Thermoplastic Polyimide

1.3 Polyimide (PI) Plastics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Plastics Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Consumer Goods

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Polyimide (PI) Plastics Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Plastics Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Plastics Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Plastics Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Polyimide (PI) Plastics Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Plastics Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Plastics Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Plastics Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Plastics Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Plastics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

