Mooring Buoy Market – Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Swot Analysis And Forecast 2021 To 2028

Market Overview-

The global mooring buoy market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 1.09 billion by 2028 from USD 0.75 billion in 2021, while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled, “Mooring Buoy Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insights™ mentions that the market stood at USD 0.73 billion in 2020.

A buoy is used in several offshore activities, such as it helps in maintaining the ship location for a desired period of time. These are also used as navigating symbols to ensure the safety of explorers. In addition, the oil and gas industry has been the front runner, as it involves the use of floating production vessels, support vessels, cargo ships, and offshore rigs. Furthermore, it is extensively used by the defense and marine sectors. These aforementioned factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact-

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every industry worldwide. Moreover, the industries which are operating on offshore locations were heavily impacted due to cross-border restrictions. Moreover, the maintenance activities were at a halt, as many projects were pushed further. However, the end-use sectors of mooring buoy have shown significant revival signs during the forecast period.

Key Players-

The key players have an essential part to play in fostering the product improvement as per the demand of the consumers with ample supply in particular regions. The well-known brands are also acknowledged and aware of the potential links with the global Mooring Buoy Market 2021-2028 for showing a prominent place to the key players in the market.

Top Key Players in this market are:

Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure (UAE)

Sealite (Australia)

FenderCare (UK)

Gisman (France)

Mobilis SA (France)

Floatex Srl (Italy)

Corilla Marine (UK)

Walsh Marine Products (USA)

Norfloat International Ltd (UK)

Anchor Marine (USA)

Tidal Marine (Canada)

IRM Offshore and Marine Engineers Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players to Focus on Different Strategies to Strengthen Their Positions Globally

The market is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their position by focusing on new construction. For instance, In October 2020, Dubai-based Drydocks started construction for its project Lekki SPM for Orwell. This project aims to install a petroleum product handling facility at Free Trade Zone in Lagos State, Nigeria. Such initiatives are expected to strengthen the market prospects.

Segmentation-

By type, this market is segmented into plastic buoy and steel buoy. Based on the end-user, it is trifurcated into oil & gas, marine & defense, aquaculture, and others.

Based on the end-user, the oil and gas sector held the highest share of 1% in 2020. This is attributable to increased exploration activities carried out deep inside the ocean and sea. Thus to ensure safety measures, the whole offshore operation system requires limits to be set over migration areas and navigation.

Finally, based on region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific has been the dominant region in the global market owing to the deployment of mooring equipment by countries such as China and India for their defense and energy sectors.

North America is expected, to showcase significant mooring buoy market share owing to rising investment in offshore oil and gas sector.

Europe is anticipated to witness a strong market share, owing to achieving its green energy targets via offshore wind energy.

Latin America & Middle East, and African countries are planning to invest in offshore wind, and this is expected to drive the regional market.

What does the Report Provide?

The market report for mooring buoy provides a detailed analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborate to contribute to the growth of the mooring buoy industry.

