Middle East & Africa Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Overview, Opportunities, Profile and Global Industry Analysis 2021 To 2028

Middle East & Africa Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market 2021-2028

New study report ” Middle East & Africa Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market 2021 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, and Forecasts 2028″ has been added to Fortune Business Insights.

Market Overview-

The Middle East & Africa solar photovoltaic (PV) market size was USD 2.19 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 3.47 billion in 2021 to USD 22.68 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 30.8% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “Middle East & Africa Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market, 2021-2028.”

As per our report, the capability of solar PV to be economical and serve the demand from the vast population is estimated to fuel demand in the market. Solar parks and distinct solar installations can avail the power demand for a large chunk of the population and a single house accordingly. Solar installations help to decline the rate of electricity per unit. Incentives given by the government for solar power generation are the key factors that interest consumers to mount solar at a singular level. Coupled with no carbon releases, this is among the chief causes that have resulted in the development of the solar PV market worldwide. This is estimated to drive the solar power installations in the Middle East region during the forecast period.

Key Players-

The key players have an essential part to play in fostering the product improvement as per the demand of the consumers with ample supply in particular regions. The well-known brands are also acknowledged and aware of the potential links with the global Middle East & Africa Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market 2021-2028 for showing a prominent place to the key players in the market.

Top Key Players in this market are:

R.E Group (Egypt)

SARL Algerian PV Company

Aton Enerji (Turkey)

Aures Solaire (Algeria)

Aurasol (Tunisia)

Copex Solar (UAE)

Cleanergy (Morocco)

DuSol Industries (UAE)

Emirates Insolaire (UAE)

Specialized Battery Systems (South Africa)

Request For Sample To Know How COVID-19 Impacting Middle East & Africa Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/middle-east-africa-solar-photovoltaic-pv-market-105691

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Extending Their Reach in the Region to Gain a Competitive Edge

The competitive landscape of the market portrays a market controlled by solar PV producers who hold a larger position in the global market. The players who have firm supply chains with fondness from customers have conquered the market in the Middle East too. Key companies such as Jetion Solar, Seraphim Solar, and Asumin solar hold a leading position in the Middle East market. As the companies rising in the region are fresh and are functioning towards extending their reach in the market are projected to be having abundant players in the upcoming years, which will further benefit the Middle East & Africa solar PV industry.

Segmentation-

On the basis of technology, the Middle East & Africa solar PV market is categorized into monocrystalline silicon, thin-film, multicrystalline silicon, and others. Amongst all the obtainable technologies, multicrystalline silicon solar panels hold supreme efficacy. Long operational life is the other chief feature that has been steering their adoption over the last few years. It procured 55.3% in terms of share in 2020.

By installation, the market is classified into ground-mounted, rooftop, and others. Based on grid type, the market is segregated into on-grid and off-grid. By application, the market is divided into utilities, residential and non-residential.

Regional Insights-

Surging Dependence on Solar Power Systems in U.A.E., Algeria, and Egypt to Bolster Growth

The regional market size was worth USD 9.85 billion in 2019. The market is being carefully observed in several nations such as UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, Ghana, Tunisia, Namibia, Algeria, Nigeria, and the other parts of MEA. At present, United Arab Emirates (UAE), South Africa, Egypt, and Algeria are the nations in the region that have perceived an augmentation in solar power systems over the past years.

Extensive funding by numerous companies to build novel solar structures to regularly supply power to countless commercial and industrial segments is prepared to upgrade the electricity production technology blend in this region. The lack of electricity in several African countries is a major source of encouragement for investors to invest in such solar projects. For example, as per the data provided by the World Bank as of July 2020, considerably economically contributing nations such as Nigeria and Kenya have a mere 56.5% and 75% of the total population with admission to electricity as of the year 2018, respectively. This factor would propel the Middle East and Africa solar photovoltaic (PV) industry.

Request for Customization @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/middle-east-africa-solar-photovoltaic-pv-market-105691

Report Coverage-

We have executed an exclusive research approach that comprises statistics triangulation based on the famous bottom-up and top-down approaches. Our researchers have led thorough primary research to authenticate the projected size of the Middle East and Africa solar industry. The data utilized to depict the shares for multiple segments at the national, regional, and global levels are extracted from comprehensive interviews with various investors. Our analysts have also obtained information from paid databases, industry journals, SEC filings, and many other similar resources.

Table of Content:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Insights

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

Global Renewable Energy Development Overview, 2017-2020

Middle East & Africa Electricity Demand Potential (Exajoules), by Country, 2017-2028

Middle East & Africa Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Analysis (USD Billion, MW), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Competitive Analysis

Continue….

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/middle-east-africa-solar-photovoltaic-pv-market-105691

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]