Concrete Pump Market Size, Share, Growth Insights and Competitive Outlook 2021 To 2028

Concrete Pump Market 2021-2028

New study report ” Concrete Pump Market 2021 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, and Forecasts 2028″ has been added to Fortune Business Insights.

Market Overview-

The global Concrete Pump market is set to gain impetus from the increasing investments in research and development activities by numerous prominent manufacturers. In June 2021, for instance, SCHWING America announced the expansion of the pumping season with a newly designed chassis for SX III, S 47, and S 43 SX. It would enable boom pump operators to drive on highways and roads according to Minnesota restrictions. As per a report by Fortune Business Insights™, in a report, titled, “Concrete Pump Market, 2021-2028,” the market size was USD 4.57 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 4.74 billion in 2021 to USD 6.61 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Halt of Construction Activities to Obstruct Growth:

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted construction activities happening across the globe because of stringent lockdown and social distancing norms. Many investors cancelled their plans to invest in the field of Concrete Pump, resulting in low cash liquidity. The International Labour Organization, for instance, declared that the Indian construction industry is facing severe problems post the two waves of COVID-19 because of the shortage of labourers. At the same time, the declining demand for commercial outlets in malls would hamper growth amid the pandemic.

Key Players-

Top Key Players in this market are:

Alliance Concrete Pump (Pennsylvania, the U.S.)

Liebherr (Kirchdorf an der Iller, Germany)

Schwing Stetter (Herne, Germany)

Ajax Fiori Engineering (Karnataka, India)

Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. (Changsha, China)

DY Concrete Pump (Calgary, Canada)

PCP Group LLC (Florida, the U.S.)

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Co,Ltd (Jiangsu, China)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Hunan Province, China)

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Introducing Novel Products to Intensify Competition

The global market contains a large number of companies that are presently striving to keep up with the high demand from customers worldwide. To do so, they are launching innovative products to attract more customers. A few others are trying to follow guidelines given by governments to prevent accidents. Below are the two significant industry developments:

January 2020: Putzmeister and Sany expanded its concrete product range at Excon 2019. The new product range includes Putzmeister BSF 47 – 5, Sany SYG5180THB300C-8, and Batching Plant MT 0.35.

November 2020: Axio (Special Works) Limited had to provide a fine of £20,000 as one of its employees was injured by a concrete pump. As per a HSE inspector, proper guidelines should be followed while working with such equipment.

Segmentation-

Stationary Segment Held 13.2% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

Based on product type, the market is trifurcated into specialized, stationary, and truck mounted. Out of these, the stationary segment earned 13.2% in terms of the Concrete Pump market share in 2020. The truck mounted segment is set to remain dominant throughout the forthcoming years because of its ability to provide high accuracy and precision.

Regional Insights-

Rising Construction of Skyscrapers to Help Asia Pacific Dominate

Geographically, Asia Pacific stood at USD 1.62 billion in 2020 in terms of revenue. India is set to contribute to this growth because of the surging construction of skyscrapers and high-rise buildings in this country. According to Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), around 734 upcoming projects are under the high-rise category. On the other hand, North America is anticipated to show stable growth backed by the rising demand for performance oriented Concrete Pump.

Report Coverage-

The research report contains an in-depth study of various regions. It was curated by our analysts after studying and observing numerous factors that determine regional growth, such as political, technological, social, economic, and environmental status of that particular region. The competitive landscape section was developed to help our clients better understand the collaborations and strategies that key manufacturers of these Pumps are focusing on to compete with their rivals globally.

Table of Content:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Competition Landscape Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only) Primary Interview Responses Annexure / Appendix List of some of the companies (to name a few and not limited to) considered in the scope for understanding the market ecosystem/value chain.

Continue….

