North America Agritech Market Size to Reach US$ 16,005.2 million by 2027

The agritech market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 6,731.3 million in 2019 to US$ 16,005.2 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Some of the companies competing in the North America Agritech Market are:

AeroFarms AgBiome, Inc. ARSR Tech Ceres Imaging Conservis Indigo Ag, Inc. Pivot Bio

Agriculture plays a crucial role in the economic growth of some of the largest nations across North America which include the US, Canada, mexico among many others. With continuously growing population and rising demand of agricultural output to meet the increasing demand, the investments in agriculture technology solutions have been growing at an impressive pace. Agritech refers to a market ecosystem that consist of companies which are using and developing different technologies to enhance their agriculture products or services offerings. These advanced offerings are aimed to increase overall yield, efficiency, cost savings, and profitability of farmers and agriculture companies across the value chain. Some of the key technologies that are penetrating the North America agriculture sector include data analytics, artificial intelligence, internet-of-things, machine learning, automation systems, software as a service solution among many others. In addition to this, the evolving business & revenue models in agriculture sector, market consolidation with bigger players acquiring smaller players to achieve economies of scale and vertical integration, trend of precision farming, and rising investments in agritech start-ups are some of the key factors that are fueling the growth of North America agritech market. Agri inputs, precision agriculture, farm management software, supply chain tech, quality management and traceability are some of the key growth areas that are driving the technology adoption in North America agriculture sector. Also Various countries witnessing rise in agriculture sector is a major factor driving the North America agritech market.

North America Agritech Market – By Type

Biotechnology and Biochemicals Big Data & Analytics Sensors and Connected Devices Mobility Other Types

North America Agritech Market – By Application

Irrigation Production and Maintenance Supply Chain Marketplace

