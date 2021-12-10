Tahini Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tahini in global, including the following market information: Global Tahini Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) Global Tahini Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) Global top five Tahini companies in 2020 (%) The global Tahini market was valued at 5772.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 6586 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. We surveyed the Tahini manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: Global Tahini Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) Global Tahini Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%) Hulled Tahini Unhulled Tahini

Global Tahini Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) Global Tahini Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%) Paste & Spreads Halva & Other Sweets Sauces & Dips Others

Global Tahini Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) Global Tahini Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%) North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Tahini revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Tahini revenues share in global market, 2020 (%) Key companies Tahini sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Tahini sales share in global market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include: Haitoglou Bros Prince Tahini Al Wadi Al Akhdar Dipasa A.O. Ghandour & Sons Sesajal Mounir Bissat Sunshine International Foods Arrowhead Mills Joyva

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tahini Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tahini Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tahini Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tahini Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Tahini Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Tahini Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tahini Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tahini Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tahini Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tahini Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tahini Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tahini Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tahini Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tahini Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tahini Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tahini Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Tahini Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Hulled Tahini

4.1.3 Unhulled Tahini

4.2 By Type – Global Tahini Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Tahini Revenue, 2016-2

