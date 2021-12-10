Measurement Technology in Downstream Processing Market Value to Grow by Almost US$ 7.2 Billion During 2022 – 2028

According to the forecast presented in the report, valuation of the global measurement technology in downstream processing market is anticipated to increase from an estimated US$ 3,772.4 Mn in 2022 to about US$ 6,827.9 Mn by the end of the forecast period in 2028. This reflects a CAGR of 6.1% in terms of value during the period of study.

Major Key Players:

Applikon Biotechnology Inc.

Sartorius AG

Broadley-James Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hamilton Company

Waters Corporation

PreSens Precision Sensing GmbH

PendoTECH LLC

Endress+Hauser AG

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Metroglas AG

Madison

YSI

Evoqua

Sensorex

Forbes

What is COVID-19 Impact on measurement technology in downstream processing market?

The Covid-19 pandemic has created varied effects on the measurement technology in downstream processing market. While the initial days of the pandemic in 2020 were characterized by supply chain disruptions, the market has now effectively contended with these disruptions.

Though certain supply chain related alterations for the market are a permanent feature that will continue for at least the next ten years, the larger take away for the market is now in terms of consumption patterns and demand for measurement technology in downstream processing in terms of Products that are sought after.

Additionally, Consumer behavior connected to epidemiological stages and government responses to the pandemic is resulting in escalation, accumulation, and early recovery of the market.

Sensors Dominant Product Type in the Global Measurement Technology in Downstream Processing Market

The global measurement technology in downstream processing market is segmented on the basis of product type into Sensors, Transmitters and Controllers, Sensor Housings, Cables and Connectors, and Buffers and Standard Reagents. Sensors are the widely adopted product type with an increased market share throughout the forecast period. Conductivity sensors and cell density sensors are two of the fastest growing sensor types. In 2022, the market volume of the sensors segment was pegged at 4,165.4 (‘000 units) and this is expected to increase to 8,094.9 (‘000 units) by 2028 end.

Single Use to Remain the Most Preferred Modality in the Global Measurement Technology in Downstream Processing Market

On the basis of modality, the global market is segmented into Single Use and Reusable. The single use segment is the fastest growing modality type with a CAGR of 6.9%.

Biopharmaceutical Companies the Fastest Growing End Users of Measurement Technology in Downstream Processing

The global market for measurement technology in downstream processing is segmented based on end user into Biopharmaceutical Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organisations, Contract Research Organisations, Academic and Research Institutes, and Others. Biopharmaceutical companies are the largest end users of measurement technology in downstream processing, and this segment is slated to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period – the highest among all the end user segments of the global market. Food & beverage companies are the second largest end users of measurement technology in downstream processing, and this segment is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 2,273.2 Mn by 2027 end.

Western Europe Largest Regional Market for Measurement Technology in Downstream Processing

The report studies the performance of the global measurement technology in downstream processing market across the key geographies of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. The Western Europe regional market is the largest in terms of revenue, with an estimated market valuation to the tune of US$ 2,677.1 Mn by the end of 2027. However, the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan measurement technology in downstream processing market is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.3% between 2017 and 2027.

Measurement technology in downstream processing market by Category

By Product

Sensors pH Sensors Optical Electrochemical DO Sensors Optical Eelctrochemical Conductivity Sensors Cell Density Sensors



Sensor Housings

Transmitters & Controllers

Cables & Connectors

Buffers & Reagents

By Modality

Single-use

Reusable

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Food & Beverage Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

