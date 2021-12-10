Synthetic Fiber Sling Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Fiber Sling in global, including the following market information: Global Synthetic Fiber Sling Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) Global Synthetic Fiber Sling Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) Global top five Synthetic Fiber Sling companies in 2020 (%) The global Synthetic Fiber Sling market was valued at 354.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 388.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. We surveyed the Synthetic Fiber Sling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: Global Synthetic Fiber Sling Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) Global Synthetic Fiber Sling Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%) Nylon Fiber Sling Polyester Fiber Sling Polypropylene Fiber Sling Other Types

Global Synthetic Fiber Sling Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) Global Synthetic Fiber Sling Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%) Industry Port Loading and Unloading Ocean Engineering Transportation Others

Global Synthetic Fiber Sling Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) Global Synthetic Fiber Sling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%) North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Synthetic Fiber Sling revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Synthetic Fiber Sling revenues share in global market, 2020 (%) Key companies Synthetic Fiber Sling sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Synthetic Fiber Sling sales share in global market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include: Juli Sling Co., Ltd Cortland Company Gostern Rigging Co., Ltd. Bishop Lifting Products, Inc (BLP) Dolezych Lankhorst Ropes Yale Cordage Dynamica Ropes Hanes Supply, Inc. Slingmax Beijing Lieying Lifting Appliances Rigging Group Co., Ltd

