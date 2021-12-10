Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Methylene Diphenyl Di-isocyanate is most often abbreviated as MDI, is an aromatic diisocyanate. Three isomers are common, varying by the positions of the isocyanate groups around the rings: 2, 2′-MDI, 2,4′-MDI, and 4,4′-MDI. MDI reacts with polyols in the manufacture of polyurethane.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market In 2020, the global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Scope and Market Size Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market is segmented into Polymeric MDI Pure MDI Modified MDI Others

Segment by Application, the Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market is segmented into Rigid Foam Flexible Foam Coatings Elastomers Adhesives and Sealants Others MDI is used as an insulating material in the form of rigid foam in construction sector. MDI in the form of flexible and semi-flexible foams is widely utilized for the automotive sector for manufacturing seats, headrests, armrests, dashboards, and instrument boards. Polymeric MDIs and their variations are used for coating and adhesive applications, driven by growing construction industry. Elastomers are utilized as thermoplastic elastomers and modifiers for different resins. The growing use of elastomers for geomembranes and material layers is driving the market growth. MDI adhesives market is expected to grow as a result of increasing demand of high temperature adhesives in the industrial and commercial sectors.

Regional and Country-level Analysis: North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Share Analysis Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) product introduction, recent developments, Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include: Wanhua BASF Huntsman Covestro DOW Tosoh Kumho Mitsui

