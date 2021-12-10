December 10, 2021

Global and China Permanent Magnetic Chucks Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Permanent Magnetic Chucks market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Permanent Magnetic Chucks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027. For China market, this report focuses on the Permanent Magnetic Chucks market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

Segment by Type Rectangular Magnetic Chucks Round Magnetic Chucks

Segment by Application Grinding Machines Milling Machine Cutting Machines Lathe Machines Others

 

By Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Taiwan Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Philippines Vietnam Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE

By Company Kanetec Hishiko Corporation Walmag Magnetics Magnetool, Inc. Sarda Magnets Group Walker Magnetics (Alliance Holdings) BRAILLON MAGNETICS Eclipse Magnetics (Spear & Jackson) GUANG DAR Magnet Tecnomagnete S.p.A. Earth-Chain Enterprise Spreitzer GmbH & Co. KG Realpower Magnetic Industry Magna-Lock USA (Obsidian Manufacturing Industries) Uptech Engineering HVR Magnetics Co., Ltd

