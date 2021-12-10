Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market -Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends, Opportunities And Forecast 2021 To 2028

Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market 2021-2028

New study report ” Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market 2021 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, and Forecasts 2028″ has been added to Fortune Business Insights.

Market Overview-

The global construction and demolition waste management market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 142.92 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.0% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled “, Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insights mentions that the market stood at USD 115.11 billion in 2020.

The increasing demand for integrated technology and IoT-based devices in the construction industry has seen a staggering demand. Artificial intelligence (AI) helps the construction industry by scheduling and risk mitigation, such as worker injury prevention and predictive equipment maintenance. Additionally, it helps in reducing waste and providing high-value materials. For instance, Switzerland-based company the Eberhard Group decided to invest in AI-based intelligent robots, which will help recover mixed construction waste at a rate of 200 tons per hour. Therefore, these advancements in the industry are expected to drive the market.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a substantial economic downturn and a sense of uncertainty in the market. The stringent lockdown imposed worldwide acted as a major downturn for various industries, including the construction and development industry. The reduction in construction activities led to a drop in cash liquidity, thereby obstructing construction activities. For instance, the International Labor Organization report suggested that the unavailability of the working force at construction sites in the Indian construction market has obstructed the pace of construction activities in the country, thus hampering the market growth.

Key Players-

The key players have an essential part to play in fostering the product improvement as per the demand of the consumers with ample supply in particular regions. The well-known brands are also acknowledged and aware of the potential links with the global Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market 2021-2028 for showing a prominent place to the key players in the market.

Top Key Players in this market are:

Veolia Environment S.A. (Aubervilliers, France)

Waste Connections (Texas, the U.S.)

Clean Harbors, Inc. (Massachusetts, the U.S.)

Remondis (Lünen, Germany)

Republic Services (Arizona, the U.S.)

FCC Environment Limited (Northampton, United Kingdom)

Waste Management (Texas, the U.S.)

Kiverco (Tyrone, Northern Ireland)

Daiseki Co., Ltd. (Aichi, Japan)

Windsor Waste (Brentwood, United Kingdom)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Vermont, the U.S.)

Renewi plc (Milton Keynes, United Kingdom)

Request For Sample To Know How COVID-19 Impacting Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/construction-and-demolition-waste-management-market-105550

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players to Focus on Partnerships to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The market for construction and demolition waste management is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their position by focusing on partnerships and new application launches. For instance, in November 2019, Rotochopper Inc. started a strategic partnership with Austria-based Lindner Recycling, Inc. This partnership was to help the company increase its reach among the customers through sales representation and service support for its products across various regions of the globe. Moreover, other key players adopt proactive strategies such as facility expansion, mergers, and collaborations to favor the market growth.

Segmentation-

By material type, the market is divided into concrete & gravel, bricks and ceramics, asphalt and tar, timber and wood, metal, and others. On the basis of source, the market is segmented into demolition, construction, and renovation

Based on the source, the renovation segment held a global construction and demolition waste management market share of 17.3% in 2020. This is attributable to low cost, as renovation allows waste recycling over time.

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Remain at Forefront; Increasing Adoption of Recyclable Material in Construction Sector to Aid Growth

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is ascribable to the factors such as extensive emphasis of the government on infrastructural development in developing economies such as India and China. For instance, the Indian Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is focusing on developing the construction sector in India through supportive policies. Moreover, the waste generated in the country is enough to provide raw material to recycling centers, thereby contributing to green buildings and eco-friendly construction. The region stood at USD 20.52 billion in 2020.

North America is expected to experience significant growth in this market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the hefty investments made by key market players to establish and operate new recycling construction projects in the region.

Request for Customization @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/construction-and-demolition-waste-management-market-105550

What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides a detailed analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the market’s growth. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships and collaboration that will further contribute to the market growth.

Table of Content:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Competition Landscape

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

Primary Interview Responses

Annexure / Appendix

List of some of the companies (to name a few and not limited to) considered in the scope for understanding the market ecosystem/value chain.

Continue….

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/construction-and-demolition-waste-management-market-105550

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]