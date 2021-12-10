In-Vehicle Payment Services Market is Going to Boom | Alphabet, Audi AG, IBM

The global In-Vehicle Payment Services market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to the rising popularity of autonomous vehicles across the globe. The automotive in-vehicle payment system enables drivers to pay for goods and services including refilling at a gas station, movie tickets, toll tickets, smart parking, order ahead for pickup, and also share their location with their families. In-car payment systems are one of the most prominent Human-Machine-Interface trends in the mobility industry with rapid growth in autonomous and connected vehicles. In addition, 5G and improved Wi-Fi connectivity are also expected to increase the adoption of in-car payment systems. Internet Service Providers (ISPs) will also be a critical factor that will contribute towards the growth of the in-car payment systems.

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “In-Vehicle Payment Services Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the In-Vehicle Payment Services Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Alphabet Inc. (United States),Audi AG (Germany),BMW AG (Germany),Daimler AG (Germany),Ford Motor Company,General Motors Company (United States),Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan),Hyundai Motor Corporation (South Korea),IBM Corporation (United States),Mastercard Inc. (United States)

by Type (NFC based, APP based, QR code based, Credit Card based), Application (Parking Management, Drive-through Purchasing, Toll Collection, Others), Mode of Payment (NFC, QR Code/RFID, App/e-wallet, Credit/Debit card), Technology (Radio Frequency Identification(RFID), Bluetooth Low Energy), Vehicle Type (Passenger cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs), Automated Guided Vehicles), Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket), Connectivity (Wi-Fi, 4G, 5G, Bluetooth), Component (Camera, Code Scanner, ECU), System (Software System, Hardware System (Integrated System, Embedded System))

Autonomous vehicles are enabled with internet connectivity according to the growing demand for luxury, convenience, and comfort.

The growing trend of autonomous vehicles

The technological complexities associated with the payments

Advancements in technology, such as the Internet of Things and connected vehicle technologies

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

