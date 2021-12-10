Food Tracking Technologies Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Cognex Corporation, Honeywell International, Picarro

Food tracking technologies is the technology to track any food through any stages of production, processing, and distribution. It enables corrective actions such as a product recall to be implemented quickly and effectively when something goes wrong. When a potential food safety problem is recognized, whether by a food business or a government agency, an effective tracking system can help isolate and inhibit contaminated products from reaching consumers. It allows food businesses to target the products affected by food safety issues, minimizing disruption to trade and any potential public health risks. It is important for all food businesses including retailers as well as importers to be able to trace products.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (United States),C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (United States) ,Cognex Corporation (United States),Honeywell International, Inc. (United States),SGS SA (Switzerland),Bar Code Integrators, Inc. United States),Carlisle Technology Inc. (Canada),Mass Group Inc. (United States),Merit-Trax Technologies Inc. (Canada) ,Picarro Inc. (United States)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Warehouse/Pack Farms, Food Retailers, Defense & Security Departments, Others), Equipment (PDA with GPS, Thermal Printers, 2D & 1D Scanners, Tags & Labels, Sensors, Others), Technology (RFID/RTLS, GPS, Barcode, Infrared, Biometrics), End Use (Meat & Livestock, Fresh Produce & Seeds, Dairy, Beverages, Fisheries, Others)

Market Trend:

The Use of Blockchain & IoT in Food Tracking Technologies

Market Drivers:

Traces Contamination and Assists Product Recalls

Certifications and Standardization

Assist in Competitive Edge and Brand Loyalty

Information Flow Upstream & Downstream Of Supply Chain

Challenges:

Lack of Tracking Records

Overlapping and Conflicting Demands

Weak Technical Systems

Opportunities:

High Demand for Tracking Technologies in Emerging Economies

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

