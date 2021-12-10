December 10, 2021

AI Platform Market 2021 | Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2028

The analysts at Future Market Insights (FMI) followed a multidisciplinary approach during the pandemic to study the growth and development of the AI Platform Market. The report features insights on the current growth dynamics and the major revenue reforms prevailing in the market as of 2020 along with the key takeaways over the forecast period 2021 to 2028.

On the premise of geography, the worldwide AI platform market may be segmented into North America, geographical area, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and therefore the geographic area & Africa. Among of these regions, North America is predicted to carry a serious market share of the world AI platform market during the forecast period, thanks to the first adoption of the AI platform based applications, and also thanks to the increased number of established players within the region regarding the AI platform market. Asia Pacific excluding Japan AI platform market is anticipated to be fastest-growing during the forecast period, because of increased technology spending in countries like India and Greater China for AI platforms, and therefore the booming demand for cost-effective AI platforms for the employment of all the foremost applications related the various end-use verticals within the Asia Pacific excluding Japan AI platform market.

AI Platform Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global AI platform market identified across the value chain include Microsoft Corporation, Google, Amazon Web Services, Infosys, Wipro, Premonition, Rainbird Technologies, Ayasdi, Inc., Mindmeld (Cisco Systems), Facebook, Vital AI, LLC, Kasisto, Receptiviti, Locl Interactive Inc., HPE, Qualcomm Technologies, and Absolutdata, Salesforce, IBM, Intel, and others of AI Platform market.

AI Platform Market: Segmentation

The AI platform market can be segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, application, end-user, and region.

On the basis of component, the AI platform market can be segmented into:

  • Tools
  • Machine Learning
  • Natural Language Processing
  • Services
  • Managed Services
  • Professional Services

On the basis of deployment mode, the AI platform market can be segmented into:

  • Cloud
  • On-premise

On the basis of application, the AI platform market can be segmented into:

  • Forecasts and prescriptive models
  • Chatbots
  • Speech recognition
  • Text recognition
  • Others

On the basis of end-user, the AI platform market can be segmented into:

  • Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • BFSI
  • Education
  • Transportation
  • Retail and e-Commerce

Queries Solved

  • What is the size of the overall AI Platform Market in the Technology Market and its segments?
  • What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?
  • What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the AI Platform Market in the Technology Market, and how they are expected to impact the market?
  • What are the attractive investment opportunities within the AI Platform Market in the Technology Market?
  • What is the AI Platform Market in the Technology Market size at the regional and country-level?
  • What are the key market players focusing on?
  • What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in AI Platform Market in the Technology Market?
  • What are the recent trends in AI Platform Market in the Technology Market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)?
  • What are the challenges to the AI Platform Market in the growth of the Technology Market?
  • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the AI Platform Market in the Technology Market?

Market Background                             

