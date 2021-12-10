Biopotential Sensor Market 2021 Development Status, Competition Analysis, Type and Application 2028

The analysts at Future Market Insights (FMI) followed a multidisciplinary approach during the pandemic to study the growth and development of the Biopotential Sensor Market. The report features insights on the current growth dynamics and the major revenue reforms prevailing in the market as of 2020 along with the key takeaways over the forecast period 2021 to 2028.

The human nervous system utilizes the ebbing and flow of ions in order to communicate. The transportation of ions within nerve fibers can be measured on the skin surface using an electro-chemical sensor, commonly referred to as a surface recording electrode or a biopotential sensor. The primary purpose of the surface recording electrode is to act as a transducer between the electron flow in the copper wire that is integrated in the system and the ionic transport within and along the nerve fiber. Biopotential sensors are incorporated in the process to detect the small electrical signal emitted within the human body. These electrical signals detected by biopotential sensors are conditioned and forwarded to a microprocessor that calculates and stores the data. The microprocessor then commands the health monitoring device to display the data gathered. Such devices with integrated biopotential sensors are procured by users, fitness trainers and medical personnel in order to monitor fitness trend or determine the heath condition of a patient under observation. Some cardiac parameters that can be monitored using biopotential sensors include, R-R intervals and Electrocardiogram (ECG). Biopotential sensors produce ECG waveforms, bioimpedance measurement, and pacemaker edge and heart rate detection, which enable the medical authorities to calculate the patient’s respiration.

Biopotential Sensors Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key players operating in the biopotential sensor market include Maxim Integrated, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors, Plessey, Omron Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, ON Semiconductor and Analog Devices Inc., among others. Among the key participants, Maxim Integrated holds a relatively high market share in the global biopotential sensor market.

Biopotential Sensors Market: Segmentation

With regards to application, the global biopotential sensor market has been segmented into: Fitness Applications

Chest straps

Wrist-worn devices

Medical Applications

Arrhythmia detection patches

Chest straps

Remote patient monitoring systems

With regards to end use, the global biopotential sensor market has been segmented into: Personal fitness tracking

Medical

Electrocardiogram measurements

R-R tracking

Market Background

