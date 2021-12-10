December 10, 2021

Powered Smart Cards Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Oberthur Technologies, Watchdata Technologies, Thales

Smart cards are IC-based cards that use various computer systems to collect and retrieve information. First and foremost, smart cards are used as low-cost devices for storing and managing credentials for the end-users. Smart cards based on microcontrollers enable intelligent communication and have dynamic data processing functions on the card. The demand for smart cards based on microcontrollers is mainly determined by additional security compared to memory-based smart cards. Smart controllers with embedded microcontroller power supplies use a card operating system (COS) that is similar to the hard disk operating systems (DOS) in a computer.

 

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Powered Smart Cards Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Powered Smart Cards Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

 

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Safran Identity and Security (France),Oberthur Technologies (France),Samsung (South Korea),Thales Group (France),Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (Germany),Infineon Technologies AG (Germany),NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands),Texas Instruments Incorporated (United States),Watchdata Technologies Ltd. (Singapore)

 

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
by Type (Contactless Cards, Dual-interface Cards, Hybrid Cards), Application (Government Sector, Healthcare Sector, Transportation Sector, Telecommunication Sector, Pay TV Sector, Financial Services, Retail, Energy and Utility Sector), Components (Memory-Based, Microcontroller-Based)

 

Market Trend:

The Increasing Trend of Organizations, To Move toward the Digitalization of Payment Processes and Efficient Storage of Personal Data

The Convergence of Powered Smart Cards and Additional Services That Card Issuing Companies Could Include As Part of Their Offering

 

Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Microcontroller-Based Powered Smart Cards in the Banking and Financial Sectors

Growing Deployment in Personal Identification and Access Control Application

Growing Demand for Secure and Reliable Payment Transactions

Improved Security for Offices and Residential and Commercial Buildings

The Rapidly Shifting Landscape in the Wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic

 

Challenges:

The Exploitation of Stolen / Lost Contactless Cards, And Technical Challenges

The Reluctance of Small Retailers and Shopkeepers in Adopting Contactless PoS Systems

 

Opportunities:

Rising Technological Proliferation Has Led To the Development of Innovative Techniques

The Growing Adoption of Internet-Of-Things (IoT) and Advancements in Micro-Embedded Electronics

The Increasing Globalization As well As the Adoption of Smart Cards and E-passports In Banking Systems

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

 

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Powered Smart Cards Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Powered Smart Cards market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Powered Smart Cards Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Powered Smart Cards

Chapter 4: Presenting the Powered Smart Cards Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Powered Smart Cards market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Powered Smart Cards Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

 

