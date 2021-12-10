December 10, 2021

North America is estimated to remain the most profitable region in the Global PARP Inhibitors Market by 2026

Rising burden of various types of cancers such as ovarian, breast, prostate, and pancreatic cancer is anticipated to generate significant demand for PARP inhibitors. According to the Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN), countries such as China, the U.S., India, and Japan, collectively diagnose over 120,000 new cases of ovarian cancer each year. The incidence of breast cancer is much higher in these countries, and with superior efficacy of PARP inhibitors as compared to other available cancer treatment options, the PARP Inhibitors Market is expected to gain significant revenue over the forecast period.

The global PARP inhibitors market is estimated to be valued at US$ 8.4 Bn by 2026, expanding at a significant CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

“The unique ability of PARP inhibitors to improve progression-free survival in ovarian and breast cancer patients is expected to generate extensive traction for the market, thereby propelling the growth of the global PARP inhibitors market over the forecast period.”

Key Takeaways of PARP Inhibitors Market Study

  • Olaparib, with various expanded approvals for the treatment of ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer, and rapid increase in potential patient pool, contributed to the dominance of the segment by drug in 2018, and will continue to do so during the forecast period.
  • PARP inhibitors are regarded as a new standard of care for ovarian cancer after first-line platinum chemotherapy. Adoption of PARP inhibitors for ovarian cancer treatment has surged, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to the ability of PARP inhibitors to induce ovarian cancer patients into remission for longer periods of time as compared to any other marketed therapy.
  • With a strong pipeline, significant number of PARP inhibitors are expected to go for approval through the new drug application (NDA) process and for expanded approval to treat various types of cancers.

Strategic Acquisitions & Collaborations by Key Players to Widen Regional Presence

All marketed PARP inhibitors are under patent, and with no generic launch in sight till 2027, the market is expected to remain consolidated till the second half of this decade. Key players in the PARP inhibitors market are undergoing major collaborative efforts, mergers, and acquisitions in order to expand their regional product offerings. For example, in January 2019, GlaxoSmithKline plc acquired TESARO Inc., an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company with a marketed PARP inhibitor named Zejula (Niraparib).

More Valuable Insights on PARP Inhibitors Market

Future Market Insights brings a comprehensive research report on forecast revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the segments from 2015 to 2026. The global PARP inhibitors market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provide compelling insights on PARP inhibitors market on basis of drug (Olaparib, Niraparib, Rucaparib, and Talazoparib), indication (ovarian cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, and pancreatic cancer), and distribution channel (retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies), across seven major regions.

