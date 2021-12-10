Sustainable Aircraft Energy Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Chevron, Gevo, Fulcrum BioEnergy

Sustainable aircraft is a long-term strategy that sets out the collective approach of United Kingdom aircraft to tackling the challenge of ensuring a cleaner, quieter, smarter, future for the aviation industry. Sustainable aircraft energy is made from renewable sources such as used cooking oil, municipal waste, and woody biomass.

Chevron Corporation (United States), International Air Transport Association (Canada), SkyNRG BV (Netherlands), Gevo (United States), Honeywell (United States), International Airlines Group (United Kingdom), Fulcrum BioEnergy (United States), E4tech (United Kingdom), Velocys (United Kingdom) and Aemetis, Inc. (United States)

Market Drivers

Increasing Sustainable Aircraft Energy uses in Aircrafts

Market Trend

Government Preference towards Reduction of Carbon Emission

Restraints

High Cost Associated with the Sustainable Aircraft Energy

Opportunities

Increasing Research and Development Activities and Demand for Sustainable Aircraft Energy can create Opportunities for the Market Growth

Challenges

Lack of Policies and Rules to Accelerate the Sustainable Aircraft Energy

by Type (Jet A, Jet A1), End-Use Verticals (Commercial, Military, Others), Resources (Corn grain, Oilseeds, Algae, Other fats, oils, and greases, Agricultural residues, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

