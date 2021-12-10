Heat Sinks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat Sinks in global, including the following market information: Global Heat Sinks Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) Global Heat Sinks Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Pcs) Global top five Heat Sinks companies in 2020 (%) The global Heat Sinks market was valued at 13870 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 16420 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. We surveyed the Heat Sinks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: Global Heat Sinks Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs) Global Heat Sinks Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%) Aluminum Heat Sink Copper Heat Sink Copper Aluminum Heat Sink Others

Global Heat Sinks Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs) Global Heat Sinks Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%) Automobile Electronic Others

Global Heat Sinks Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs) Global Heat Sinks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%) North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Heat Sinks revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Heat Sinks revenues share in global market, 2020 (%) Key companies Heat Sinks sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Pcs) Key companies Heat Sinks sales share in global market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include: Alpha Molex TE Connectivity Delta Mecc.Al Ohmite Aavid Thermalloy Sunon Advanced Thermal Solutions DAU Apex Microtechnology Radian CUI T-Global Technology Wakefied-Vette

