Depth Filtration Market Repot- Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Size, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor Shares to 2024

“The increasing adoption of single-use filters by the biopharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the overgrowth of the depth filtration market.”

The global protein engineering market is estimated to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2019 to USD 2.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the growing adoption of single-use filters and increasing focus on developing on biologics.

“Cartridge filters segment to account for the largest share of the depth filtration market, by product, in 2019.”

Based on product, the depth filtration market is segmented into cartridge filters, capsule filters, filter modules, filter sheets, plates & frames, accessories and other products. Cartridges formed the largest product segment in this market in 2019 due to the high retention capacity of these filters during large molecule filtration processes.

“Diatomaceous Earth media segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the depth filtration market, by media type, in 2025.”

Based on media type, the depth filtration market is segmented into diatomaceous earth (DE), activated carbon, cellulose, perlite, and other media (glass fibers, quartz, borosilicate, and resin binders). The monoclonal antibodies segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in this market owing to its ease of use and low cost.

“Cell clarification segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the depth filtration market, by application in 2025.”

Based on the application, the depth filtration market is segmented into final product processing, cell clarification, raw material filtration, diagnostics, and viral clearance. The final product processing segment is further categorized as small-molecule processing and biologics processing. The raw material filtration market is further segmented into media & buffer filtration and bio burden testing. The cell clarification segment is estimated to grow at the highest cagr in this market during the forecast period owing to importance in the cell culture harvesting and low initial cost.

“North America is estimated to be the largest regional market for depth filtration product during the forecast period.”

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global depth filtration market, majorly due to the rising R&D expenditure and government initiatives in the region.

In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the depth filtration market.

Mentioned below is the breakdown of the interviews:

By Respondent Type: Supply Side: 80%, Demand Side: 20%

Supply Side: 80%, Demand Side: 20% By Designation: C-level Executives: 25%, Directors: 18%, Others: 57%

C-level Executives: 25%, Directors: 18%, Others: 57% By Region: North America: 50%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 20%,RoW: 10%

The major players operating in the global depth filtration market include Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany) and Sartorius AG (Germany).

Research Coverage:

The study covers the depth market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different products, applications, media operation scale and regional segments. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players operating in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

