Primary Cells Market Report- Growth Opportunities, Sales, Size, Revenue, Industry Analysis | Thermo Fisher Scientific

“Rising prevalence of cancer, growing focus on R&D, and the rapid growth in the biotechnology & biopharmaceutical industries are driving the overall growth of the primary cells market”

The global primary cells market is projected to reach USD 1,613 million by 2025 from USD 970 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, the rapid growth in the biotechnology & biopharmaceutical industries, growing focus on R&D, recent developments in stem cell therapy, the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies, and advantages of primary human cells over cell lines are the major factors driving the growth of the primary cells market.

“The human primary cells accounted for the highest growth rate in the primary cells market, by origin, during the forecast period”

Based on origin, the primary cells market is segmented into human and animal primary cells. The human primary cells segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the primary cells market in 2019. The increasing funding for the R&D of regenerative therapies, the rising incidence of cancer, and the growing application areas of human stem cells are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

“Hepatocytes segment accounted for the highest CAGR”

Based on type, the primary cells market is segmented into hematopoietic cells, dermatocytes, gastrointestinal cells, hepatocytes, lung cells, renal cells, heart cells, musculoskeletal cells, and other primary cells. In 2019, the hepatocytes segment accounted for the highest growth rate. Increasing research funding by key pharma players, increasing incidence of liver cancer & pediatric liver diseases across the globe, and the emergence of new companies dedicated to liver therapeutics research are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

“Life science research companies segment accounted for the highest CAGR”

Based on end-users, the primary cells market is segmented into life science research companies and research institutes. In 2019, the life science research companies segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the increasing investments of companies in cell-based research, high adoption of primary cells in cell-based experiments, increasing cancer research in life science research companies, and the increasing number of R&D facilities globally.

“Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region primary cells market”

The global primary cells market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in 2019. The growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing research activities in Asian countries, the availability of funding for research, a growing number of biobanks & research centers, rising prevalence of cancer, and recent developments in tissue engineering & stem cell therapy.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 35%

By Designation: C-level – 30%, D-level – 20%, and Others – 50%

By Region: North America – 36%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 27%, and Rest of the World – 12%

Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global primary cells market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as origin, type, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall primary cells market and its sub segments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their business better and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.