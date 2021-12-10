Membrane Chromatography Market Report- Growth with Industry Study, Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“The benefits offered by membrane chromatography over conventional chromatography methods are expected to drive the overall growth of the membrane chromatography market.”

The membrane chromatography market is estimated to grow from USD 198 million in 2020 to USD 408 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of this market are the benefits offered by membrane chromatography over conventional chromatography methods, increasing biopharmaceutical R&D, and increasing regulatory scrutiny on the cleaning validation of downstream purification processes.

“The consumables segment commanded the largest share of the market in 2019.”

On the basis of product, the membrane chromatography market is segmented into consumables and accessories. The capsules, cassettes, and cartridges segment accounted for the largest share of the membrane chromatography consumables market in 2019. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing use of capsules and cartridges for purification applications in biomanufacturing, lab-scale production, and process development.

The affinity membrane chromatography segment is expected to register the highest growth in the global membrane adsorbers market during the forecast period.”

On the basis of technique, the membrane adsorbers market is segmented into ion exchange membrane chromatography, affinity membrane chromatography, and hydrophobic interaction membrane chromatography. The affinity membrane chromatography segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing use of protein A chromatography for antibody purification and immobilized metal affinity membrane chromatography for the purification of proteins are supporting the growth of this segment.

“The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment commanded the largest share of the membrane chromatography market in 2019.”

Based on end user, the membrane chromatography market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, and academic and research institutes. In 2019, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest market share. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increased R&D in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and increased production of biologics.

The bind-elute segment is projected to register the highest growth in the global membrane adsorbers market during the forecast period.”

The bind-elute membrane chromatography segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for viruses in the production of attenuated vaccines and gene therapy and the development of high-performance bind-elute membrane chromatography solutions (with a higher binding capacity to capture larger targets such as adenovirus and lentivirus and virus-like particles) are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

“The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest growth in the global membrane chromatography market during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing biopharmaceutical industry, significant investments by key market players, increasing government support, and developing R&D infrastructure are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the membrane chromatography market.

By Respondent Type : Supply Side (70%) and Demand Side (30%)

: Supply Side (70%) and Demand Side (30%) By Designation: Managers (55%), CXOs (20%), and Executives (25%)

Managers (55%), CXOs (20%), and Executives (25%) By Region: North America (50%), Europe (20%), APAC (20%), and the RoW (10%)

The membrane chromatography market comprises major players such as Sartorius AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), and 3M Company (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the membrane chromatography market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage:

The market study covers the membrane chromatography market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on product, technique, end user, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall membrane chromatography market and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape, to gain more insights to better position their businesses, and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.