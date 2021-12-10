Flow Cytometry Market Report- Insights Shared In a Detailed Report with Leading Key Players

The technological advancements in flow cytometers is expected to drive market growth

The global flow cytometry market size is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2026 from USD 4.3 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2026. The key factors driving the growth of this market include technological advancements in flow cytometers, the increasing adoption of flow cytometry in research and clinical trials, growing focus on immunology and immuno-oncology research, increasing incorporation of AI platforms in flow cytometry workflows and advancements in flow cytometry software, high incidence and prevalence of target diseases, and the availability of novel products.

“By technology, the bead-based technology accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the flow cytometry market”

By technology, the flow cytometry market is classified into cell-based and bead-based. In 2020, the cell-based flow cytometry segment accounted for the largest share of the market. However, the bead-based flow cytometry segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the bead-based flow cytometry segment can be attributed to the procedural advantages offered by this technology over other cell-based technology, such as the capacity to detect multiple analytes (also known as multiplexing), high reproducibility, stability, and speed.

“By product & service, the reagents and consumables segment accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the flow cytometry market.”

On the basis of product and service, the flow cytometry market is categorized into reagents and consumables, instruments, services, software, and accessories. The reagents and consumables segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the development and commercialization of high-quality application-specific reagents and assays and continuous requirement of flow cytometry reagents by end users (due to the increasing number of flow cytometry-based research activities).

“The Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2021–2026)”

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global flow cytometry market in 2020 followed by Europe. However, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The increasing participation of China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea in flow cytometry-based research; expansion of research infrastructure in the region; and public-private finding aimed towards boosting advance research practices are the key factors responsible for the growth of this market in the Asia Pacific.

Breakdown of primary interviews:

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

By Respondents: Supply Side–70% and Demand Side–30%

Supply Side–70% and Demand Side–30% By Designation: Managers–45%, CXOs and Directors–30%, and Executive–25%

Managers–45%, CXOs and Directors–30%, and Executive–25% By Region: North America–40%, Europe–25%, APAC–20%, LATAM–10%,and MEA–5%

The prominent players in the global flow cytometry market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Luminex Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Sony Group Corporation (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany), Enzo Biochem, Inc. (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Cytonome/ ST, LLC (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (US), Union Biometrica, Inc. (US), Apogee Flow Systems Ltd. (UK), Stratedigm, Inc. (US), NanoCellect Biomedical, Inc. (US), On-chip Biotechnologies, Co., Ltd. (Japan), NEXCELOM BIOSCIENCE LLC (US), BennuBio Inc. (US), ORFLO Technologies (US), Bay Biosciences Co., Ltd. (Japan), BioLegend, Inc. (US), and CytoBuoy B.V (Netherlands).

Research Coverage

This report studies the flow cytometry market based on technology, product and service, application, end user, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth. It analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of market segments with respect to four main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market shares of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the flow cytometry market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.