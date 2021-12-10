Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Report- In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2025

“Osteoarthritis therapeutics market is projected to grow at CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2025”

The global osteoarthritis therapeutics market is projected to reach USD 11.0 billion by 2025 from USD 7.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this market is driven significant adoption of pain medications, increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis, growing population susceptible to osteoarthritis, and rising number of sports injuries. Also, the preference for personalized medicines for osteoarthritis, coupled with collaborations for product development to offer an opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

“Knee osteoarthritis therapeutics is expected to hold the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market, by anatomy in 2020.”

Based on anatomy, the market is segmented into knee, hip, hand, and small-joint osteoarthritis therapeutics. Knee osteoarthritis therapeutics is the largest and the fastest-growing segment in this market. This can primarily be attributed to the high incidence of knee osteoarthritis.

“Viscosupplementation agents is expected to hold the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market, in 2020.”

Based on drug type, the market is classified as, viscosupplementation agents, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), analgesics, and corticosteroids. The analgesics segment is subsegmented into duloxetine and acetaminophen, while the NSAIDs segment is subsegmented into naproxen, aspirin, diclofenac, ibuprofen, and other NSAIDs. The viscosupplementation agents segment accounted for the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market in 2019. The rising incidence of knee osteoarthritis is the major factor driving the growth of this segment. Viscosupplementation effectively eases the pain of osteoarthritis through injections that fill up the joint’s synovial fluid, thus offering better lubrication of the joints.

“Parental route is expected to hold the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market in 2020.”

On the basis of route of administration, the osteoarthritis therapeutics market has been segmented into oral, topical, and parenteral routes. The parenteral route accounted for the largest share of this market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the wide adoption of the parenteral route for administering osteoarthritis therapeutics owing to the ease of administration and the better pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, resulting in better patient compliance.

“Hospital pharmacies segment commanded the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market in 2020.”

Based on the distribution channel, the osteoarthritis therapeutics market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies. In 2019, hospital pharmacies accounted for the largest share of this market because of the high volume of patients visiting hospitals for osteoarthritis treatments and the wide range of osteoarthritis therapeutics available in these pharmacies. Reimbursements can also be claimed easily on hospital pharmacy purchases, which is another important draw.

“Prescription drugs segment commanded the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market in 2020.”

Based on the purchasing pattern, the osteoarthritis therapeutics market is segmented into OTC and prescription drugs. In 2019, the prescription drugs segment accounted for a larger share of this market as most osteoarthritis therapeutics (viscosupplementation agents and corticosteroids) are only available on prescription.

“Europe commanded the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market in 2020.”

On the basis of region, the osteoarthritis therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, Europe commanded the largest share of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the rising incidence of osteoarthritis, rising geriatric population, and increasing obesity rates in several European countries, coupled with the rising number of injuries due to sports and road accidents.

The some of the major players operating in this market are Sanofi AG (France), Horizon Therapeutics plc (Ireland) and Pfizer, Inc. (US)

Research Coverage

This report studies the osteoarthritis therapeutics market based on anatomy, drug type, route of administration, prescription pattern, distribution channel, and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities) affecting market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total osteoarthritis therapeutics market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

