Label-free Detection Market Report- Business Review, Technology, Top Companies and Trends by 2023

“Introduction of technologically advanced products, and a growing number of drug discovery programs through academic-industrial partnerships are set to drive the label-free detection market.’’

The global label-free detection market size is estimated to be USD 431 million in 2020 and projected to reach USD 626 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.7%. Growth in this market is largely driven by the introduction of technologically advanced products, a growing number of drug discovery programs through academic-industrial partnerships, and the high sensitivity of label-free technologies.

“By consumables type segment, the biosensor chips accounted for the fastest growing consumable segment of the label-free detection market”

On the basis of product & service type, the consumables market is segmented into biosensor chips, microplates and reagents & kits. The biosensor chips accounted for the fastest growing segment of the consumables segment mainly due to the high specificity and ability to monitor molecular interactions in real-time.

“By application, the binding kinetics segment accounted for the largest share of the label-free detection market”

Based on application, the label free detection market is categorized into six segments—binding kinetics, binding thermodynamics, hit confirmation, lead generation, endogenous receptor detection, and other applications. The binding kinetics accounted for the largest share of application segment due to the increasing number of drug discovery research and development activities and increasing efforts to study biomolecular kinetics through label-free detection technologies.

“Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the label-free detection market.”

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the label-free detection market during the forecast period, this is mainly due to rising awareness, increasing government support and funding, and growth in life science research.

“North America: the largest share of the label-free detection market”

North America accounted for the largest share of the label-free detection market The availability of funds for research, increasing research activities in drug discovery and development, growth in pharmaceutical R&D spending, and the presence of key players are the major factors driving the North American market.

Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

By Respondent– Supply Side- 80%, Demand Side-20%

By Designation— CXOs – 20%, Executives – 25%, Mangers – 55%

By Region— North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 25%, RoW- 10%

The label-free detection market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Danaher (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Waters Corporation (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), AMETEK, Inc. (US), HORIBA Ltd. (Japan), Spectris (UK), METTLER TOLEDO (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), NanoTemper Technologies GmbH (Germany), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan), Affinité Instruments (Canada), Biosensing Instrument (US), BioNavis Ltd. (Finland), Creoptix AG (Switzerland), Nicoya (Canada), BiOptix Analytical LLC (US), Wyatt Technology Corporation (US), Attana AB (Sweden), KEI International Ltd. (Hong Kong), Carterra, Inc. (US) XanTec bioanalytics GmbH (Germany) and Plasmetrix (Canada).

Research Coverage:

The report segments the label-free detection market based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW), product & service (instruments , consumables and software & services), technology (surface plasmon resonance, bio-layer interferometry, isothermal titration calorimetry, differential scanning calorimetry and other LFD Technologies ) application (binding Kinetics, binding thermodynamics, hit confirmation, lead generation, endogenous receptor detection ,and other applications) and end user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs), and other end users)

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and trends in the label-free detection market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the label-free detection market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities and trends.